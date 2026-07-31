PICTURES OF YOU: BUFFALO TRAFFIC JAM's Debut Album Out Now

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Folk band BUFFALO TRAFFIC JAM has released its debut album, PICTURES OF YOU. The project marks the group's first full-length body of work to reach listeners.

Produced by Sam Westhoff, Carrie K, Ryan Hadlock, Joe Becker and Brian Elmquist, Pictures of You features the standout single, 'Fool's Gold,' which has amassed more than 95 million streams to date, reached #3 on the AAA radio chart and is currently in the Top 15 at Alternative Radio. The new 14-song collection serves as a raw and vulnerable portrait of growing older, capturing the space between nostalgia and hope for the future through the deeply personal storytelling and timeless musicianship that have become hallmarks of the band's sound.

'When I lost my grandma this past fall, I went back home to my parents' farm for a couple of days,' shares Cassidy. 'Together, we sat down and sifted through old photos to display at her funeral and it felt like living my whole life over again. Every image, old and recent, was a chapter in our family's story. I began writing our first album shortly after, and slowly realized these songs were doing the same thing. Each one captures a short, specific moment that shaped who I am. They aren't just songs. They're polaroids—snapshots of exactly what I felt at that time. I hope you listen to this and laugh, cry, smile, and drift back to your own moments—the ones that made you who you are. This is Pictures of You.'

Electric live performers, Buffalo Traffic Jam is in the midst of their extensive headline tour, featuring sold-out shows across the U.S., Europe and Australia. Upcoming dates include sold-out shows at Chicago's House of Blues Chicago, Atlanta's Buckhead Theatre, Washington D.C.'s 9:30 Club, Boston's Roadrunner and New York City's Irving Plaza (two nights), among several others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Cassidy and Ross first crossed paths in Bozeman as students at Montana State University. United by a love for storytelling and the raw beauty of acoustic sound, they began crafting music that reflects the vast landscapes of their current home state and the deeply personal experiences that shape everyday life. Following the release of their self-titled debut EP in 2024, the band has continued to build a devoted audience, making their festival debuts last year at Under The Big Sky and RedWest Festival before joining country singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett on tour. Since then, Cassidy and Ross have sold out their first headline tour, earned Billboard's March 2026 Chartbreaker title, surpassed 4.4 million monthly Spotify listeners, made their national television debut on CBS Saturday's 'Saturday Sessions,' and earned recognition from Rolling Stone, Holler, Country Central, American Songwriter, Ones To Watch and more.

PICTURES OF YOU TRACK LIST

1. Hanging on Hope

2. Older

3. Too Young to Die

4. Buyin Dirt

5. Lonesome Memories

6. Pictures of You

7. Fool's Gold

8. Luckiest Man Alive

9. Graves

10. How to Breathe

11. Still Alone

12. I Don't Care

13. Daydreaming

14. Afraid to Fall in Love Again

BUFFALO TRAFFIC JAM CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

August 1—Saint Charles, IA—Hinterland Music Festival

August 7—Edmonton, AB—Edmonton Folk Music Festival

August 20—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory

August 21—Portland, OR—Topaz Farm

August 22—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 5—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen

September 6—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen

September 11—Billings, MT—The Pub Station (SOLD OUT)

September 12—Casper, WY—The Gaslight Social

September 15—Lawrence, KS—Liberty Hall

September 17—Pryor, OK—Pryor Creek Music Festivals

September 19—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre (SOLD OUT)

September 20—Knoxville, TN—The Mill & Mine

September 23—Chicago, IL—House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

September 24—Detroit, MI—Saint Andrew's Hall (SOLD OUT)

September 26—Louisville, KY—Kentucky Exposition Center

September 27—McKees Rocks, PA—Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens

September 30—New York, NY—Irving Plaza (SOLD OUT)

October 1—New York, NY—Irving Plaza (SOLD OUT)

October 2—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

October 5—Boston, MA—Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

October 8—London, ON—London Music Hall

October 9—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 10—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall

October 12—Ottawa, ON—The Bronson

October 13—Montreal, QC—Theatre Beanfield (SOLD OUT)

October 16—College Station, TX—Wolf Pen Creek Park

October 27—Auckland, New Zealand—The Tuning Fork

October 28—Auckland, New Zealand—The Tuning Fork (SOLD OUT)

October 31—Sydney, Australia—Metro Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 1—Sydney, Australia—Metro Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 4—Brisbane, Australia—The Fortitude Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

November 7—Northcote, Australia—Northcote Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 8—Northcote, Australia—Northcote Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 10—Fremantle, Australia—Metropolis Fremantle

November 20—St. Petersburg, FL—Vinoy Park

November 21—Apopka, FL—Apopka Amphitheater

December 11—Missoula, MT—The Wilma (SOLD OUT)

December 12—Bozeman, MT—The Elm (SOLD OUT)

December 13—Bozeman, MT—The Elm (SOLD OUT)

December 16—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex

December 19—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre (SOLD OUT)

December 20—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre

January 7—Cancun, Mexico—Out Of The Blue Festival

March 29—Stockholm, Sweden—Nalen

March 30—Oslo, Norway—John Dee

April 1—Hamburg, Germany—Gruenspan

April 2—Köln, Germany—Die Katine

April 5—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

April 6—Paris, France—Trabendo

April 8—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Academy (SOLD OUT)

April 10—London, U.K.—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

April 11—London, U.K.—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

April 13—Glasgow, U.K—Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

April 14—Glasgow, U.K—Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

April 16—Dublin, Ireland—The National Stadium (SOLD OUT)

April 17—Dublin, Ireland—The National Stadium (SOLD OUT)

www.buffalotrafficjam.com

About Buffalo Traffic Jam

Buffalo Traffic Jam is a folk band born in the heart of Bozeman, Montana, where its members, Frankie Cassidy and Nathan Ross, first crossed paths as students at Montana State University. United by a love for storytelling and the raw beauty of acoustic sound, they began crafting music that evokes wide-open landscapes and the emotions that live quietly beneath the surface of everyday life. The result was a self-titled debut EP followed by singles 'Rescue Me' and 'Forgot Your Roots,' the latter of which sparked their first wave of online momentum and set the stage for rapid growth.

Photo Credit: Kendall Kelly



Photo Credit: Kendall Kelly

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