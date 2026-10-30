PHANTOGRAM Marks THREE's 10th Anniversary With Color Vinyl, Atmos Mix, Remix

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Phantogram is celebrating a decade of their acclaimed album THREE with a limited-edition Smoky Sky Blue color vinyl pressing, an immersive Dolby Atmos mix of the album, and an explosive new remix, all out now. Featuring alternate artwork and a new metallic foil cover, the anniversary LP is available exclusively at Phantogram.com and uDiscover Music.

'We made this album over six months in Echo Park during one of the heaviest periods of our lives. It came out of grief, heartbreak, noise, and the need to keep moving through it all,' says Phantogram's Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter. 'Ten years later, these songs have taken on lives of their own thanks to all of you. You've danced to them, cried to them, screamed them back at us, and carried them with you in ways we never could have imagined when we were making the record.'

Originally released October 7, 2016, THREE debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200. The album brought Phantogram's signature blend of electronic production, hard-hitting beats, gauzy guitars, Barthel's crystalline vocals and Carter's brooding delivery into sharper focus. Informed by the loss of Barthel's sister, Becky, the record balances its deeply personal subject matter with a more direct approach to songwriting. Across 10 tracks, the duo turns turmoil into music that invites both movement and reflection.

To mark THREE's 10th anniversary, English DJ, producer and composer Aaron Hibell has remixed 'You Don't Get Me High Anymore,' transforming one of Phantogram's defining songs into an explosive, tension-filled banger. Hibell's remix amplifies the original's dark intensity with cinematic scale and momentum.

''You Don't Get Me High Anymore' is my all-time favorite Phantogram song, so I feel honored to get the opportunity to put my spin on it,' says Aaron Hibell. 'I wanted to amp up the grit of the original, add some of my cinematic flair and carve out a groove which really locked in to the rhythm of the vocal.'

'We shot the video for this song at the Salton Sea, a place that's both beautiful and tragic, which made sense for where our heads were at while making the album,' says Phantogram. 'Even at times of loss and endings, there is always room to make something new. From that first demo to our friend Aaron Hibell's take on it now, we're still hearing new possibilities in this song. We love that he's made it his own and we hope you find something of your own in it too.'

Extending the celebration to fans, Phantogram has partnered with Beatport for an official remix competition inviting independent artists and producers to reimagine album opener 'Funeral Pyre' for a chance to have their remix officially released. Entrants can download the official a cappella stems and build their remixes around the vocals. Submissions close December 4.

'A funeral pyre is a fire for saying goodbye, but this song has always felt like the moment where an ending starts turning into something else... To continue celebrating Three, we've partnered with Beatport to open the song up to all of you through an official remix competition,' Phantogram says.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to independent musicians/producers who are registered LabelRadar users and legal residents of Australia, Austria, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the 50 U.S. + D.C., age of majority or older. Ends December 4.

For more information, full Official Rules or to enter the competition: https://phantogram.lnk.to/FuneralPyreRemixContest

The duo's rendition of Cold War Kids' 'Hang Me Up To Dry' also appears on the digital deluxe edition of Robbers & Cowards / Complete Cowards (20th Anniversary Edition), out today. Produced by Carter, the cover recasts the song with heavy electronic beats, layered atmospherics and haunting vocals.

Since their 2010 debut, Eyelid Movies, lifelong friends Carter and Barthel have pushed boundaries through experimentation while retaining a strong pop sensibility. Their distinctive mix of gauzy textures, unique electronic elements, dreamy melodies and hard-hitting rhythms has helped shape the sound of modern alternative music. That approach has led to collaborations with Big Boi — with whom they formed Big Grams — as well as Subtronics, Future Islands, Deftones, The Flaming Lips, Tom Morello and Miley Cyrus. A fixture on festival stages worldwide, Phantogram has toured with Deftones, Queens of the Stone Age, Muse, Arcade Fire and the xx. With more than a billion streams, multi-platinum and gold records and singles, the duo continues to explore new sonic territory while keeping memorable hooks at the heart of their music.

THREE 10th Anniversary Vinyl Tracklist

Side A

1. Funeral Pyre

2. Same Old Blues

3. You Don't Get Me High Anymore

4. Cruel World

5. Barking Dog

Side B

1. You're Mine

2. Answer

3. Run Run Blood

4. Destroyer

5. Calling All





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