Cold War Kids Release New Single "Jesse Latour" From 20th Anniversary Edition

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Over the last few months, Cold War Kids have been sharing songs from their earliest days, returning to unfinished material written during the Robbers & Cowards era to complete and record it two decades later. The band has released 'Jesse Latour,' the latest preview of Robbers & Cowards / Complete Cowards (20th Anniversary Edition), arriving October 30 via UMe.

The expanded edition also includes six live recordings—five previously unreleased—captured across the U.S. and Europe in 2007 while touring in support of their breakout album.

Inspired by an old friend in the band's hometown, 'Jesse Latour' draws on frontman and primary songwriter Nathan Willett's memories of a sensitive poet and the narrative ambition of Bob Dylan.

''Jesse Latour' is a song about an old friend we used to know in Fullerton. He was a sweet, sensitive poet who listened to Belle & Sebastian and you just knew that the world was gonna break his heart. We were listening to Bob Dylan's 'Isis' a lot and I really wanted to write a song that had that adventure type of narrative and Jesse became our muse,' says Willett.

'Jesse Latour' is one of four new completed songs, including the recently released 'Loyalty' and 'There Goes The Night,' plus 'She Can Do No Wrong'—that all date back to the Robbers & Cowards era but never made the original album. Cold War Kids returned to the material two decades later to finish and record the songs for the anniversary collection.

The expanded edition's six live recordings capture Cold War Kids onstage in 2007 during the whirlwind period following the release of Robbers & Cowards. Recorded in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Paris and Philadelphia, five of the performances are previously unreleased and include 'Saint John,' 'Hair Down,' 'God, Make Up Your Mind,' 'Passing The Hat,' 'Dirt In The Ground' and 'Hospital Beds.' The performance of 'Saint John' recorded at the Paradiso in Amsterdam was previously released on 2008's The Paradiso Sessions while the others are being released for the first time. Together, the recordings provide a snapshot of the band as its debut album was taking hold and its audience rapidly expanding.

The anniversary edition will be available as a 2LP on black vinyl or limited-edition Brick Red vinyl, both with alternate and new artwork, and 2CD.

A special Digital Deluxe Edition will feature a newly reimagined version of 'Hang Me Up to Dry' by Phantogram, available to stream now. Phantogram transforms one of Cold War Kids' signature songs with their trademark heavy electro beats, layered atmospherics, and bewitching vocals, bringing new dimension to the track. The collaboration offers a first glimpse at another chapter of the 20th anniversary celebration, with more artist reinterpretations of songs from Robbers & Cowards coming in 2027.

Pre-order Robbers & Cowards / Complete Cowards (20th Anniversary Edition) is available at https://coldwarkids.lnk.to/CompleteCowardsPR.

Released in 2006, Robbers & Cowards introduced Cold War Kids' blend of soulful storytelling, blues-infused indie rock and unforgettable melodies. Fueled by breakout singles 'Hang Me Up to Dry,' 'We Used to Vacation' and 'Hospital Beds,' the album landed on the Billboard 200 and launched a career that has since generated more than one billion streams worldwide.

Over the past two decades, Cold War Kids, the current lineup of which is Nathan Willett (vocals, piano, guitar), Matt Maust (bass), David Quon (guitar, backing vocals), Matthew Schwartz (keys, backing vocals, guitar, percussion) and Joe Plummer (drums, percussion), have grown from their DIY Long Beach, Calif. beginnings into one of alternative rock's defining voices, cultivating a devoted global fanbase through alternative radio staples, critically acclaimed albums, and electrifying live performances.

Across ten studio albums and numerous EPs, Cold War Kids have left an undeniable mark on contemporary music. Their 2015 Platinum-certified single 'First' remains one of the most-played songs at alternative radio over the past decade, while the band's catalog continues to showcase their unique ability to blend sincere storytelling with captivating instrumentation. Their 2023 self-titled tenth studio album, Cold War Kids, reflected both their roots and ongoing evolution, featuring standout tracks including 'Double Life' and 'Run Away With Me.' In 2025, the band released the emotionally charged tribute 'Any Day Now,' honoring their longtime friend Richard Swift.

Two decades later, Robbers & Cowards / Complete Cowards (20th Anniversary Edition) brings Cold War Kids full circle, returning to the songs, recordings and creative spark that launched their career while completing a chapter that began 20 years ago.

Tracklist: 2LP Side A

1. We Used To Vacation

2. Hang Me Up To Dry

3. Tell Me In The Morning

4. Hair Down

5. Passing The Hat

6. Saint John

Side B

1. Robbers

2. Hospital Beds

3. Pregnant

4. Red Wine, Success!

5. God, Make Up Your Mind

6. Rubidoux

7. Sermons vs. the Gospel

Side C

1. Loyalty

2. There Goes The Night

3. Jesse Latour

4. She Can Do No Wrong

Side D

1. Saint John (Live in Amsterdam, NL - The Paradiso - 2/8/07)

2. Hair Down (Live in Atlanta, GA - Vinyl - 3/23/07)

3. God, Make Up Your Mind (Live in Paris, FR - La Cigale - 2/12/07)

4. Passing The Hat (Live in Paris, FR - La Cigale - 2/12/07)

5. Dirt In The Ground (Live in Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church - 3/29/07)

6. Hospital Beds (Live in Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church - 3/29/07)

2CD: CD 1

1. We Used To Vacation

2. Hang Me Up To Dry

3. Tell Me In The Morning

4. Hair Down

5. Passing The Hat

6. Saint John

7. Robbers

8. Hospital Beds

9. Pregnant

10. Red Wine, Success!

11. God, Make Up Your Mind

CD 2

12. Rubidoux

13. Sermons vs. the Gospel

14. Loyalty

15. There Goes The Night

16. Jesse Latour

17. She Can Do No Wrong

18. Saint John (Live in Amsterdam, NL - The Paradiso - 2/8/07)

19. Hair Down (Live in Atlanta, GA - Vinyl - 3/23/07)

20. God, Make Up Your Mind (Live in Paris, FR - La Cigale - 2/12/07)

21. Passing The Hat (Live in Paris, FR - La Cigale - 2/12/07)

22. Dirt In The Ground (Live in Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church - 3/29/07)

23. Hospital Beds (Live in Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church - 3/29/07)

Digital Deluxe Edition

1. We Used To Vacation

2. Hang Me Up To Dry

3. Tell Me In The Morning

4. Hair Down

5. Passing The Hat

6. Saint John

7. Robbers

8. Hospital Beds

9. Pregnant

10. Red Wine, Success!

11. God, Make Up Your Mind

12. Rubidoux

13. Sermons vs. the Gospel

14. Loyalty

15. There Goes The Night

16. Jesse Latour

17. She Can Do No Wrong

18. Saint John (Live in Amsterdam, NL - The Paradiso - 2/8/07)

19. Hair Down (Live in Atlanta, GA - Vinyl - 3/23/07)

20. God, Make Up Your Mind (Live in Paris, FR - La Cigale - 2/12/07)

21. Passing The Hat (Live in Paris, FR - La Cigale - 2/12/07)

22. Dirt In The Ground (Live in Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church - 3/29/07)

23. Hospital Beds (Live in Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church - 3/29/07)

24. Hang Me Up To Dry (Phantogram Version)

Photo Credit: Anna Arnet



Photo Credit: Anna Arnet

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