PHANTOGRAM Marks 10th Anniversary of THREE With Limited Edition Vinyl

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Ten years ago today, Phantogram released their third album, aptly titled THREE, bringing their signature blend of electronic production, hard-hitting beats, gauzy guitars, Sarah Barthel's crystalline vocals and Josh Carter's brooding delivery into sharper focus with songs including 'You Don't Get Me High Anymore,' 'Cruel World' and 'Answer.' To mark the album's first decade, THREE is being made available on limited edition Smoky Sky Blue vinyl with an alternate cover, arriving October 30 exclusively at Phantogram.com and uDiscover Music.

Pre-order THREE now: https://Phantogram.lnk.to/Three10thAnniversaryPR

Created over six months in Los Angeles' Echo Park neighborhood and informed by the tragic suicide of Barthel's sister, Becky, THREE finds the duo sharpening their songwriting while confronting heartbreak, grief and the uneasy relationship between pleasure and pain. 'You Don't Get Me High Anymore' set the tone for the record, its driving guitar riff and double-edged lyrics capturing the push and pull that runs through the album.

Speaking to Billboard around its original release, Barthel said, 'The record is about heartbreak. The best way to see it is like a beautiful car crash, that for whatever reason makes you slow down and look.' Carter explained how they distilled those emotions into the songs: 'We learned how to trim a lot of fat and get to the point in more of a pop way.' That directness gives the songs their immediacy without sacrificing the emotional complexity at their core. Across its 10 tracks, THREE turns personal turmoil into music that invites both movement and reflection.

That instinct for transformation also shapes Phantogram's recently released take on Cold War Kids' classic 'Hang Me Up To Dry.' Produced by Carter, the rendition recasts the song with heavy electronic beats, layered atmospherics and haunting vocals. 'Phantogram made 'Hang Me Up To Dry' introspective, emotional, dark and beautiful,' said Cold War Kids frontman Nathan Willett, praising the duo for making it 'completely their own.' The song will be featured on the Digital Deluxe of Cold War Kids' Robbers & Cowards / Complete Cowards (20th Anniversary Edition) releasing on October 30 and is available to stream now: https://coldwarkids.lnk.to/CompleteCowardsPR

Since their 2010 debut, Eyelid Movies, lifelong friends Carter and Barthel have pushed boundaries through experimentation while retaining a strong pop sensibility. Their distinctive mix of gauzy textures, unique electronic elements, dreamy melodies and hard-hitting rhythms has helped shape the sound of modern alternative music. That approach has led to collaborations with Big Boi — with whom they formed Big Grams — as well as Subtronics, Future Islands, Deftones, The Flaming Lips, Tom Morello and Miley Cyrus. A fixture on festival stages worldwide, Phantogram has toured with Deftones, Queens of the Stone Age, Muse, Arcade Fire and the xx. With more than a billion streams, multi-platinum and gold records and singles, the duo continues to explore new sonic territory while keeping memorable hooks at the heart of their music.

THREE 10th Anniversary Vinyl Tracklist

SIDE A

1. Funeral Pyre

2. Same Old Blues

3. You Don't Get Me High Anymore

4. Cruel World

5. Barking Dog

SIDE B

1. You're Mine

2. Answer

3. Run Run Blood

4. Destroyer

5. Calling All

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