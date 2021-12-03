Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PETE TONG + FRIENDS: IBIZA CLASSICS EP Released Today

The 8 track EP is now on all streaming platforms and physical copies will be available early next year

Dec. 3, 2021  
Today [3rd December 2021] DJ, broadcaster and global dance music legend, Pete Tong, shares his highly anticipated, 8 track collaborative EP Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics with Becky Hill, Riton, ARTBAT, Kölsch, Vula, Tale of Us, Elderbrook and more, alongside Jules Buckley and The Heritage Orchestra, out now digitally and available from 4th Feb 2022 on vinyl via the iconic Ministry of Sound label. Garnering support from electronic and cultural tastemakers Mixmag, DJ Mag, ArtsDesk and more so far with recent singles 'Time', an epic rendition of Hans Zimmer's classic masterpiece with Tale of Us, and the upbeat floorfiller 'Love Can't Turn Around' - a glossy rendition of Farley Jackmaster Funk's classic with Riton and house vocalist Vula - the EP is an exciting new offering, remaining true to the acclaimed Classics form, albeit with a club-focussed twist.

Having worked together on past albums Classic House, Ibiza Classics and Chilled Classics, teaming up once again long-time collaborator and conductor, Jules Buckley, on the EP was a no-brainer for Pete, and with the world of live music returning post-pandemic, the duo now have their sights set firmly on the dancefloor and concert arena. With a forward thinking and club-ready approach, this project sees the esteemed DJ, Producer, label manager, and all round champion for talent showcase his incredibly discerning ear and work as an A&R, boasting a handpicked selection of the hottest dance producers in the world. Across 8 tracks, Kölsch, Tale Of Us, Riton, ARTBAT, Eats Everything and Franky Wah, alongside vocalists Elderbrook, Vula and Becky Hill, breathe new life info essential sounds synonymous with hedonistic paradise of Ibiza, including Age Of Love, Out Of The Blue, Hideaway and more.

Speaking on the new project, Pete Tong says,

"Pete Tong + Friends takes the Ibiza Classics story to the next level. It's been so inspiring collaborating with some of my favorite artists, DJ's and producers on 8 fresh new interpretations of these legendary tunes and a brand new original song with Kölsch & Elderbrook. I can't wait to start performing them live at our shows."

With a string of adored, sell-out live performances over the last four years with The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley. This year's coinciding events series 'Ibiza Classics Live' sees Pete Tong, Jules Buckley and The Heritage Orchestra joined by a whole host of special guest DJs and vocalists - including Ultra Naté and Becky Hill in December - for an unforgettable night, reminiscent of the bewitching White Isle and it's musical history. Kicking off on 26th November in Nottingham, the tour reached Manchester, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Brighton and closes this weekend in London's O2 Arena. A party like no other, Ibiza Classics is the world's most iconic classical electronic music event. Final tickets are on sale now at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

A pillar of dance music with an unparalleled ear for new talent, Pete Tong MBE is undeniably one of the world's most influential figures. Over the last three decades - both publicly and behind the scenes - Pete has been revered as an arena-selling artist, DJ, music producer, A&R, and the voice of Radio 1's prestigious dance programming. With an incredible 30+ year career, the tastemaker DJ, broadcaster and producer has been dedicated to making dance music a global genre, constantly pushing boundaries, and breaking new talent wherever he goes. A testament to his life spent in music on 1st November 2021, Pete Tong MBE was honoured with this year's prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the music and broadcast industries.

Broadcasting from BBC Radio 1 since 1991 his iconic shows, the Essential Selection and the coveted Essential Mix are two of BBC's Radio 1's longest running music programmes and still ones of the world's most impactful platforms to discover new dance music, and for artists ranging from Daft Punk and Ben UFO through to Sherelle, Eris Drew and Honey Dijon to deliver career defining statement mixes. Tong also helped to launch Radio 1 Dance on the BBC Sounds platform last year.

As an artist and DJ, Tong remains a coveted booking for clubbing institutions and festivals across the world, but it was the Classics project with conductor Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra, launched in 2016 that took him to chart-topping, sell-out live act status reworking iconic dance tunes using a full 50 person orchestra. With album releases topping the UK chart, sell out shows across the UK and Europe minutes and even being invited to play the famed Hollywood Bowl, Tong continues to bring new life to Classics. With some of the hottest dance acts in the world in tow for Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics with Ministry of Sound, the trailblazer continues to lead the way.

Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics is out now - https://PeteTong.lnk.to/AndFriendsIbizaClassics

