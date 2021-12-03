PETE TONG + FRIENDS: IBIZA CLASSICS EP Released Today

With a string of adored, sell-out live performances over the last four years with The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley. This year's coinciding events series 'Ibiza Classics Live' sees Pete Tong, Jules Buckley and The Heritage Orchestra joined by a whole host of special guest DJs and vocalists - including Ultra Naté and Becky Hill in December - for an unforgettable night, reminiscent of the bewitching White Isle and it's musical history. Kicking off on 26th November in Nottingham, the tour reached Manchester, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Brighton and closes this weekend in London's O2 Arena. A party like no other, Ibiza Classics is the world's most iconic classical electronic music event. Final tickets are on sale now at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk A pillar of dance music with an unparalleled ear for new talent, Pete Tong MBE is undeniably one of the world's most influential figures. Over the last three decades - both publicly and behind the scenes - Pete has been revered as an arena-selling artist, DJ, music producer, A&R, and the voice of Radio 1's prestigious dance programming. With an incredible 30+ year career, the tastemaker DJ, broadcaster and producer has been dedicated to making dance music a global genre, constantly pushing boundaries, and breaking new talent wherever he goes. A testament to his life spent in music on 1st November 2021, Pete Tong MBE was honoured with this year's prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the music and broadcast industries. Broadcasting from BBC Radio 1 since 1991 his iconic shows, the Essential Selection and the coveted Essential Mix are two of BBC's Radio 1's longest running music programmes and still ones of the world's most impactful platforms to discover new dance music, and for artists ranging from Daft Punk and Ben UFO through to Sherelle, Eris Drew and Honey Dijon to deliver career defining statement mixes. Tong also helped to launch Radio 1 Dance on the BBC Sounds platform last year. As an artist and DJ, Tong remains a coveted booking for clubbing institutions and festivals across the world, but it was the Classics project with conductor Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra, launched in 2016 that took him to chart-topping, sell-out live act status reworking iconic dance tunes using a full 50 person orchestra. With album releases topping the UK chart, sell out shows across the UK and Europe minutes and even being invited to play the famed Hollywood Bowl, Tong continues to bring new life to Classics. With some of the hottest dance acts in the world in tow for Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics with Ministry of Sound, the trailblazer continues to lead the way. Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics is out now - https://PeteTong.lnk.to/AndFriendsIbizaClassics