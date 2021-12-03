PETE TONG + FRIENDS: IBIZA CLASSICS EP Released Today

|
Today [3rd December 2021] DJ, broadcaster and global dance music legend, Pete Tong, shares his highly anticipated, 8 track collaborative EP Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics with Becky Hill, Riton, ARTBAT, Kölsch, Vula, Tale of Us, Elderbrook and more, alongside Jules Buckley and The Heritage Orchestra, out now digitally and available from 4th Feb 2022 on vinyl via the iconic Ministry of Sound label. Garnering support from electronic and cultural tastemakers Mixmag, DJ Mag, ArtsDesk and more so far with recent singles 'Time', an epic rendition of Hans Zimmer's classic masterpiece with Tale of Us, and the upbeat floorfiller 'Love Can't Turn Around' - a glossy rendition of Farley Jackmaster Funk's classic with Riton and house vocalist Vula - the EP is an exciting new offering, remaining true to the acclaimed Classics form, albeit with a club-focussed twist.
Having worked together on past albums Classic House, Ibiza Classics and Chilled Classics, teaming up once again long-time collaborator and conductor, Jules Buckley, on the EP was a no-brainer for Pete, and with the world of live music returning post-pandemic, the duo now have their sights set firmly on the dancefloor and concert arena. With a forward thinking and club-ready approach, this project sees the esteemed DJ, Producer, label manager, and all round champion for talent showcase his incredibly discerning ear and work as an A&R, boasting a handpicked selection of the hottest dance producers in the world. Across 8 tracks, Kölsch, Tale Of Us, Riton, ARTBAT, Eats Everything and Franky Wah, alongside vocalists Elderbrook, Vula and Becky Hill, breathe new life info essential sounds synonymous with hedonistic paradise of Ibiza, including Age Of Love, Out Of The Blue, Hideaway and more.
Speaking on the new project, Pete Tong says,
"Pete Tong + Friends takes the Ibiza Classics story to the next level. It's been so inspiring collaborating with some of my favorite artists, DJ's and producers on 8 fresh new interpretations of these legendary tunes and a brand new original song with Kölsch & Elderbrook. I can't wait to start performing them live at our shows."