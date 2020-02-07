PARTYNEXTDOOR and Bad Bunny Remix 'Loyal' Feat. Drake

R&B hitmaker PARTYNEXTDOOR has enlisted Latin trap music star Bad Bunny on a remix for PND's standout track "Loyal" feat. Drake. The original version has already amassed over 122 million streams to-date while the official video, which premiered on Adult Swim, has received nearly 2.5 million YouTube views. In addition to the remix, PND recently revealed the title and cover art for his forthcoming album PARTYMOBILE, slated to arrive this month via OVO Sound.

Hailing from Mississauga, Canada, OVO Sound's PARTYNEXTDOOR is one of this generation's most important pop and R&B singers, songwriters and producers. His Jamaican roots inform much of his music and his influence can be heard across contemporary R&B, rap and pop genres today. In 2013, PARTYNEXTDOOR was the first artist signed to OVO Sound and released his seminal debut PARTYNEXTDOOR. 2014 saw the release of his second project PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO, which he followed with the PNDColours EP the same year. PND followed P2 with the PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 LP in 2016 to widespread critical acclaim. In 2017, PND earned a "Best R&B Song" GRAMMY Award nomination for the triple-platinum certified "Come and See Me" with Drake. Also known for his prolific output and songcraft, PND wrote Rihanna's 2016 smash "Work," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as DJ Khaled's 2017 hit "Wild Thoughts," featuring Rihanna, which peaked #2 on the Hot 100.





