PARDONER Release New EP 'Paranoid In Hell'

Pardoner have released their new EP Paranoid In Hell via Convulse Records. Recorded in a day with Philadelphia-based artist and producer Justus Proffit, the 4-song collection traffics in minimalist hardcore, starry-eyed slacker rock, and the band’s trademark, witty lyricism and caustic critiques. Vinyl available HERE.

On the EP, the band shares “Awwww yeah. We recorded these songs in our friend Justus Proffit’s living room in North Philadelphia while we were all in town last October. All told, we did the whole thing in like 7 hours. And we’ve always wanted to put out a 7”, so we appreciate Convulse Records for releasing this and appreciate everyone listening. Even though most of these songs are about hating on stuff, we are grateful.”

The release follows the band’s 2023 LP Peace Loving People, a record that runs the gamut from big 90’s hooks likened to Teenage Fan Club or Smudge, to wiry Devo-tinged riffs, and even edging into off-the-rails US hardcore territory à la Void, juxtaposing disparate genres against each other and molding them into something uniquely Pardoner. Rolling Stone included the album in their Best Indie Albums of 2023, writing “this endlessly fun record will have you mumbling right along," and Bandcamp named it one of 2023’s Best Albums, saying “Peace Loving People is everything an indie rock record should be.”

Formed by Max Freeland (vocals/guitar), Trey Flanigan (vocals/guitar), and River Van Den Berghe (drums) while they were college students in San Francisco, the band quickly made a name for themselves with their visceral live show and relentless release schedule, becoming one of the Bay’s most beloved bands. The addition of Colin Burris (bass) in 2019 cemented the lineup, and despite the members now being split between both coasts, they’ve kept up a rigorous touring regiment, embarking on a nation headline tour last Summer, followed by a run supporting Gel. Last week the band wrapped up a run of west coast headline dates, joined by Guitar & Nick Normal.

EP Tracklist:

01 Future of Music

02 Distant Star

03 Over the Moon

04 Instrument of Peace

Photo credit: Marisa Kriangwiwat Holmes

