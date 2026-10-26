P1Harmony to Release 10th Mini Album 'BLOW UP'

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P1Harmony has announced their return with 'BLOW UP': the K-pop group's 10th mini album that will continue its long-running hero saga.

Introduced with an epic cinematic trailer titled “FINAL MISSION COMPLETE,” BLOW UP continues the heroic cinematic storyline first introduced through the group's debut science-fiction film, P1H: The Beginning of a New World. What sets P1Harmony's heroes apart is that they stay cheerful, quirky and human even while saving the world — and for BLOW UP, members Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul and Jongseob return to carry out their final mission in that same spirit. Alongside a to-be-revealed new song previewed in the trailer, P1Harmony show fans that they are moving to a greater world beyond, signaling the start of a new chapter for a group that has never set limits on itself. The trailer closes with the full rollout schedule, including photo, trailer and tracklist dates.

P1Harmony first teased their comeback during their headlining performance at the first day of the inaugural 82WORLD: LA festival — their first headlining slot at a U.S. festival following appearances at Governors Ball in New York City and KCON in Los Angeles. After a 70-plus-minute set that included material from P1Harmony's UNIQUE album (which reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in March), the English album EX (No. 9 in 2025) and fan-favorite tracks like “Gotta Get Back” (their 2022 collaboration with Pink Sweat$), a montage of visuals and clips from past eras played before a final message flashed on screen: “It's time to go higher. The next step? Are you ready to BLOW UP” setting the stakes for the group's most exciting release yet.

BLOW UP arrives just eight months after UNIQUE, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 58,000 units in its first week — P1Harmony's highest-charting album to date — bringing the group's total to six Billboard 200 entries. UNIQUE built on a breakthrough 2025 that included their 8th mini album DUH! and first-ever English project EX (which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 with 40,000 units in its first week). Last year, Critics also named several P1H songs among the best K-pop tracks of the year, including the title track “DUH!” (Billboard) and “EX” (TIDAL), as well as the B-sides “Pretty Boy” from DUH! (The Hollywood Reporter, Stardust Magazine) and “Dancing Queen” off EX (AV Club).

BLOW UP is available for pre-order now.

About P1Harmony

P1Harmony is a six-member boy group composed of Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul and Jongseob. Introduced through their cinematic debut film 'P1H: The Beginning of a New World' and official debut in October 2020, the group built a reputation for its high-concept storytelling, cinematic visuals and a hands-on creative approach that blends pop, rock, Latin and global influences.

P1Harmony's creative ethos has led to collaborations including Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Pink Sweat$ and New Hope Club, with press appearances including The New York Times, Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Daily Show, Entertainment Tonight, Billboard, Rolling Stone, Vogue, Forbes, PAPER, People, NME, Hypebae and more. In 2026, P1Harmony won Best Recording for 'DUH!' and the Global Award at the D Awards, as well as Best Stage and an Artist Award at the K-World Dream Awards.



Photo Credit: FNC Entertainment)

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