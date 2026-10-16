FELICE COUNTY FAIR Album Released With Covers by Bright Eyes, Phoebe Bridgers
The tribute album features contributions from Bright Eyes, Brandon Flowers, The Lumineers, and Phoebe Bridgers.
FELICE COUNTY FAIR, a tribute album celebrating THE FELICE BROTHERS, is available everywhere now. Listen here.
'This is an act of love commissioned on our behalf, and my brother and I are incredibly grateful to all the artists who put their hearts and souls into these tracks, and to the people that put the album together,' shared James Felice. 'We didn't ask for any of this, but how lucky can you get?'
The brainchild of Brandy Schultz, the wife of The Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz and a driving force behind the project, Felice County Fair features more than two dozen tracks from The Felice Brothers' decades-long discography covered by friends and fans of the band, amounting to a who's-who of 21st century Americana and folk music. It is a fitting homage for a group whose catalog has served as an aspirational touchstone for a generation of artists.
Celebrating the release, Wednesday night saw the premiere of 'Lunatic Dreamers,' the definitive documentary on the band, at the Woodstock Film Festival. Following the screening, renowned music journalist Will Hermes moderated a panel with director Tiller Russell and Ian and James Felice. The film is produced by iconic fashion designer Gabriela Hearst, the artist collective Love and Squalor Quarterly, and Sony Music Nashville.
Meanwhile, The Felice Brothers have announced their first 2027 U.S. headline show at The Town Hall in New York City on March 25. Tickets are available now. For more information, visit TheTownHall.org.
Felice County Fair Track List
Wonderful Life - Bright Eyes
Run Chicken Run - Deer Tick
Holy Weight Champ - Mikaela Davis
TV Mama - Bebe Stockwell
Days of the Years - Brandon Flowers
The Kid - The Lumineers
Red Mustang - Lou Hazel
Aerosol Ball - Nathaniel Rateliff
Murder by Mistletoe - Darren Kiely
Take This Bread - Michael Marcagi
Roll on Arte - Josiah and The Bonnevilles
Ballad of Lou The Welterweight - Shovels and Rope
Helen Fry - Hiss Golden Messenger
Flowers By The Roadside - Lily Fitts
Penn Station - Old Crow Medicine Show
Song To Die To - Dan Reeder
Life In The Dark – Phoebe Bridgers
Jazz on the Autobahn - Dawes
Poor Blind Birds - Benny G
Special Announcement - Swamp Dogg
Radio Song - Daniel Rodriguez
Her Eyes Dart Round - Ocie Elliott
Blow Him Apart - Jade Bird
Saint Stephen's End - Willie Watson
Cherry Licorice - Al Olender
Frankie's Gun - Emma Ogier
The Felice Brothers Live (2027)
Feb. 10 - Leeds, U.K. (Leeds Irish Centre)
Feb. 11 - Manchester, U.K. (Gorilla)
Feb. 12 - Sunderland, U.K. (The Fire Station)
Feb. 13 - Edinburgh, U.K. (The Queen's Hall)
Feb. 16 - Cardiff, U.K. (The Globe)
Feb. 17 - Bristol, U.K. (Lantern Hall)
Feb. 18 - London, U.K. (O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire)
Feb. 19 - Nottingham, U.K. (Rescue Rooms)
Feb. 20 - Birmingham, U.K. (The Crossing)
March 25 - New York, NY (The Town Hall)
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