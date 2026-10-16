FELICE COUNTY FAIR Album Released With Covers by Bright Eyes, Phoebe Bridgers

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FELICE COUNTY FAIR, a tribute album celebrating THE FELICE BROTHERS, is available everywhere now. Listen here.

'This is an act of love commissioned on our behalf, and my brother and I are incredibly grateful to all the artists who put their hearts and souls into these tracks, and to the people that put the album together,' shared James Felice. 'We didn't ask for any of this, but how lucky can you get?'

The brainchild of Brandy Schultz, the wife of The Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz and a driving force behind the project, Felice County Fair features more than two dozen tracks from The Felice Brothers' decades-long discography covered by friends and fans of the band, amounting to a who's-who of 21st century Americana and folk music. It is a fitting homage for a group whose catalog has served as an aspirational touchstone for a generation of artists.

Celebrating the release, Wednesday night saw the premiere of 'Lunatic Dreamers,' the definitive documentary on the band, at the Woodstock Film Festival. Following the screening, renowned music journalist Will Hermes moderated a panel with director Tiller Russell and Ian and James Felice. The film is produced by iconic fashion designer Gabriela Hearst, the artist collective Love and Squalor Quarterly, and Sony Music Nashville.

Meanwhile, The Felice Brothers have announced their first 2027 U.S. headline show at The Town Hall in New York City on March 25. Tickets are available now. For more information, visit TheTownHall.org.

Felice County Fair Track List

Wonderful Life - Bright Eyes

Run Chicken Run - Deer Tick

Holy Weight Champ - Mikaela Davis

TV Mama - Bebe Stockwell

Days of the Years - Brandon Flowers

The Kid - The Lumineers

Red Mustang - Lou Hazel

Aerosol Ball - Nathaniel Rateliff

Murder by Mistletoe - Darren Kiely

Take This Bread - Michael Marcagi

Roll on Arte - Josiah and The Bonnevilles

Ballad of Lou The Welterweight - Shovels and Rope

Helen Fry - Hiss Golden Messenger

Flowers By The Roadside - Lily Fitts

Penn Station - Old Crow Medicine Show

Song To Die To - Dan Reeder

Life In The Dark – Phoebe Bridgers

Jazz on the Autobahn - Dawes

Poor Blind Birds - Benny G

Special Announcement - Swamp Dogg

Radio Song - Daniel Rodriguez

Her Eyes Dart Round - Ocie Elliott

Blow Him Apart - Jade Bird

Saint Stephen's End - Willie Watson

Cherry Licorice - Al Olender

Frankie's Gun - Emma Ogier

The Felice Brothers Live (2027)

Feb. 10 - Leeds, U.K. (Leeds Irish Centre)

Feb. 11 - Manchester, U.K. (Gorilla)

Feb. 12 - Sunderland, U.K. (The Fire Station)

Feb. 13 - Edinburgh, U.K. (The Queen's Hall)

Feb. 16 - Cardiff, U.K. (The Globe)

Feb. 17 - Bristol, U.K. (Lantern Hall)

Feb. 18 - London, U.K. (O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire)

Feb. 19 - Nottingham, U.K. (Rescue Rooms)

Feb. 20 - Birmingham, U.K. (The Crossing)

March 25 - New York, NY (The Town Hall)

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