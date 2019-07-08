OzAsia Festival Hints At 2019 Line-Up With Six Shows On Sale Now

A sneak peek into Adelaide Festival Centre's 2019 OzAsia Festival program offers everything from immersive and physical theatre, world-leading contemporary dance and internationally acclaimed music stars, with tickets now on sale for six exciting new shows.

The line-up includes legendary playwright and director Stan Lai (with The Village), award-winning multi-instrumentalist Nitin Sawhney (with Beyond Skin - Revisited) and Malaysian pop megastar Siti Nurhaliza.

What the Day Owes to the Night by Algerian-French choreographer Hervé Koubi will make its Australian premiere at OzAsia Festival, while America's Got Talent finalists SIRO-A will bring their mesmerising Techno Circus to Adelaide for the first time.

Rounding out the early release is £¥€$, an immersive work by Belgian theatre company Ontroerend Goed. £¥€$ invites audience members to act as 'banks' in an interactive performance about the global financial system and how the world's richest pull strings to make it work in their favour.



OzAsia Festival Artistic Director Joseph Mitchell: "This first round of shows will give audiences an early taste of what to expect from this year's OzAsia Festival. Once again, we have an incredible line-up of Australian premiere performances exclusive to Adelaide, and world premiere collaborations by artists who are at the forefront of contemporary performance. This early release hints at the dynamic range of experiences that will be released in August - including a fresh mix of immersive, interactive and genre-bending works alongside outstanding large-scale productions by some of our OzAsia Festival favourites from previous years."

Visual art exhibitions confirmed so far include Sonic Blossom by Taiwanese-American Lee Mingwei at the Art Gallery of South Australia from October 31 to November 30, while the Samstag Museum of Art will host Ascent by Indonesia-born Fiona Tan from October 18 to December 6.

This year's OzAsia Festival will also see the return of the ever-popular Moon Lantern Parade (Saturday, October 19) and Lucky Dumpling Market (October 17 to November 3), along with the second annual JLF Adelaide (November 1-3) - a contemporary literature festival featuring panels, debates, readings and music performances.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "The 2019 OzAsia Festival is going to be even bigger and will appeal to a broader audience than ever before. It's wonderful to be revealing an early taste of the many great events on their way to Adelaide later this year. It is a showcase of everything contemporary art from Asia has to offer."

The 13th annual OzAsia Festival will run from October 17 to November 3, with the full program launching on August 6. Tickets for the six early release shows can be purchased from ozasiafestival.com.au with early bird prices available until midnight on August 5.





