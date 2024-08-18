OurGlassZoo Release New Single and Video for 'Shut Up'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vancouver alternative rock band OurGlassZoo share their new single/video 'Shut Up' out now on all digital streaming platforms via Volunteer Media/The Orchard (Sony Music). Listen here.



The latest single from OurGlassZoo's new album Horizons (release date: September 13th), 'Shut Up' follows previous singles 'Home' (feat. Rachael Schroeder & O.K.A.) and 'Burn' (feat. O.K.A.), released earlier this year. The radio ready electro-tinged alt-rock track pulses with energy and rebellion, leaving the listener with an empowering message.



"'Shut Up' is a rallying cry for anyone who's ever faced doubters, manipulators, and energy-drainers—those who seek to control and diminish others for their own gain," says lead vocalist/lyricist Josias Tschanz. "Whether it's an educator telling you you're not enough, a boss questioning your capabilities, an 'industry professional' trying to crush your dreams, or a politician peddling hate, we're here to say: Enough is enough.

The lyrics boldly declare, 'Shut up… I'll dance around you… in unison and in my own way.' It's a powerful reminder that you don't need to be defined or confined by someone who doesn't truly know you or who unfairly judges you. Instead, 'dance around them'—let them be nothing more than minor roadblocks on your journey, not the obstacles that stop you."

While the song feels both contemporary and relevant, the video for 'Shut Up' offers a fresh, modern emo-inspired concept. The band's lead vocalist, who also works as a film director and producer in Vancouver, directed the video.



"The video was filmed at Franklin Studios here in Vancouver, which was the perfect setting for the all-white backdrop concept that we used," says Josias. "To enhance the claustrophobic and rebellious mood of the song, we shot with a handheld camera making it deliberately shaky."



OurGlassZoo recorded their third full-length album Horizons in Fall 2023 with the support of Creative BC and the government of British Columbia at Monarch Studios. The album release show will take place at the Biltmore Cabaret in Vancouver on Friday, September 13th.

'Shut Up' is available now on Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, and other digital retailers and streaming services worldwide. For more information, please visit ourglasszoo.com.

OURGLASSZOO IS:

Josias Tschanz - lead vocals/lyrics

Garrett Woon - guitars

Ramon Crespo - drums

Scott Rogers - bass



Photo Credit: David Spidel

