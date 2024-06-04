Orange Blossom Revue Unveils 10th Anniversary Artist Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Orange Blossom Revue is poised to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a jam-packed lineup featuring JJ Grey & Mofro, The War and Treaty, Robert Earl Keen, Steep Canyon Rangers, and more December 6-7, 2024 in Lake Wales, FL.

Held annually amidst the bounty of Spanish moss, palmetto trees, and citrus groves that define the central Florida landscape, the boutique music and arts festival has steadily become a cultural cornerstone that reflects the vibrant spirit and unique charm of the region. Also slated for this year’s event are Sam Grisman Project, Emily Nenni, Wyatt Ellis, and Van Plating––see below for a complete lineup.

Founded in 2014 by area natives Rusty Ingley and Reid Hardman, Orange Blossom Revue originated as a one-day barbecue fundraiser, hosted by the Lake Wales Rotary Club and featuring a modest lineup of local musical acts. In 2021, the festival took a significant step forward by partnering with event producer Micah Davidson of Midwood Entertainment. This collaboration elevated the festival’s programming to include more national artists, propelling Orange Blossom Revue to the forefront of the modern festival circuit. A decade on, Ingley attributes the festival's longevity to the tight-knit community of Lake Wales, whose unwavering support continues to drive its success.

“We’ve come a long way since our first event,” Ingley reflects. “The community's support has been the backbone of our success, and we’re thrilled to celebrate our 10th anniversary with such an incredible lineup. We can’t wait to see what 2024 has in store for us and our attendees.”

Although the festival continues to evolve, Orange Blossom Revue has never lost sight of its philanthropic mission. Each year, a portion of ticket proceeds from the weekend-long event helps to support its nonprofit beneficiary, Blossom Charitable Foundation. The local organization works closely with groups such as Lake Wales Arts Council, Lake Wales Charter Schools, Lake Wales Pram Fleet, Warner University, and others, to distribute essential resources throughout the Lake Wales community.

"Our commitment to giving back to our community has been a driving force behind Orange Blossom Revue since its inception," says co-founder Reid Hardman. "It's incredible to see how this fundraiser for Blossom Charitable Foundation has positively impacted so many lives in Lake Wales and beyond."

Known for its family friendly atmosphere, eclectic roster of musical talent, and spotlight on Florida’s homegrown culinary scene, Orange Blossom Revue returns to Lake Wailes Park for its 10th anniversary celebration December 6-7, 2024. GA weekend and camping passes are on sale now, with a limited allotment of specially-priced GA weekend passes available for purchase at the Lake Wales Arts Council (in-person only) to Lake Wales locals. VIP passes are now sold out. Explore camping/RV options, and much more at the link below.

Orange Blossom Revue 2024 Lineup

JJ Grey & Mofro

The War and Treaty

Robert Earl Keen

Steep Canyon Rangers

Sam Grisman Project

Emily Nenni

Wyatt Ellis

Van Plating

Comments