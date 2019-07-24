Oran Etkin Releases Timbalooloo album Finding Friends Far from Home

Oran Etkin, an internationally acclaimed jazz clarinetist and composer and founder of the Timbalooloo method of introducing young children to music, will release Finding Friends Far from Home: A Journey with Clara Net on August 30th. Recorded and filmed on location in Zimbabwe, Turkey, Czech Republic and China with veritable masters of each country's traditional music, Finding Friends Far from Home is an ambitious audio-visual project born out of Etkin's belief in creating deep musical connections across cultural boundaries.

Voted #1 Rising Star Clarinetist in Downbeat Critics' Poll, Etkin has the honor of regularly being invited to perform at major festivals and theaters throughout the world. Over the past two years, he has reimagined what touring can mean - taking time off between shows to live with traditional mbira masters in Zimbabwe and building collaborative projects with Roma (Gypsy) musicians in Czech Republic. With this Timbalooloo project he further redefines the creative process by gathering the fruits of these encounters into one album which tells a tale of friendship and understanding through the eyes of the instruments themselves - via the friendly and childlike main character Clara Net (Etkin's clarinet).

The globe-spanning album will be available on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify and other music sources as well as physical distribution in North America and Europe. Etkin plans a US and Europe tour to celebrate its release, kicking off with an October 5th concert at Symphony Space in NYC before continuing to California, Washington DC, Baltimore, Paris and more.

A new music video and details about the fall tour dates will be announced in August. Visit www.timbalooloo.com or Oran Etkin on Facebook or Instagram for more information and the latest performance news.





