David Guetta Releases His New Version of Girl on Couch and Billen Ted's 'Man in Finance'

Global Dance Superstar and Icon, David Guetta, joins the party with his pulsating version of the internet’s favorite anthem, “Man In Finance (G6 Trust Fund)" by Girl On Couch and Billen Ted. The single showcases Guetta’s signature production style as he injects the track with driving beats and club-ready production just in time for the summer season.

“We are living in an era where the internet has a major impact and influence on music. Having the opportunity to put my own touch on this hilarious track has been such a pleasure and I can’t wait to play it all over the world” - David Guetta

The original song recently took Tik Tok by storm and completely flooded everyone’s for you pages worldwide and has over 2.9M streams on Spotify alone and has hit #1 on Global and US Spotify Viral Charts. Megan Boni (Girl On Couch) recently made a guest appearance during David Guetta’s set at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas and the two of them got to play the single together. With the track’s irresistible rhythm and infectious energy, it’s guaranteed to be the song of the summer.

ABOUT DAVID GUETTA:

DJ. Producer. Artist. David Guetta is a musical trailblazer and an international icon. Currently the #9 most streamed artist on Spotify globally and with 2x Grammys awards, 13x Grammy nominations, 7x UK number 1 singles, over 40 billion global streams, 50 million records sold worldwide, and over 70 million monthly Spotify listeners to his name, he has been voted the world’s best DJ in the DJ Mag ‘Top 100’ four times and won the accolade for best electronic artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards. In 2023 he achieved two Grammy nominations, topped the DJ Mag Top 100, won ‘Best Electronic Act’ at the MTV EMAs, two awards at the LOS40 Music Awards, two awards at MTV EMA’s, the ‘Dance Act of the Year’ award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and ‘DJ of the Year’ award at the NRJ Music Awards, and was additionally named #1 Producer by 1001Tracklists, and ‘Producer of the Year’ at the BRITs in recognition of his production successes.

The French producer mastermind has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest stars including SIA, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, Ariana Grande, OneRepublic, Kid Cudi, J Balvin, Becky Hill, RAYE and many more.

2023 was a mammoth year for Guetta, with a string of hits. Dance smash ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ arrived first in collaboration with pop megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray. The hotly anticipated follow-up to Spotify global #1 and streaming monster, ‘I’m Good (Blue)’, that garnered 2.7 billion global streams and simultaneously hit #1 at the US Top 40 & US Dance Radio charts, ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ continued his chart domination. Further huge singles followed in the form of ‘The Logical Song’ with pop megastar Kim Petras which has gained over 150 million streams.Elsewhere he has provided remixes for some of the world’s biggest stars including pop royalty Sam Smith & Kim Petras, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Kodak Black, BTS star Jungkook and U2. His newest single ‘I don’t wanna wait’ with OneRepublic is already a huge hit around the world.

A master creative across genres, Guetta has also gone from strength to strength with his underground-focused Future Rave project alongside Morten, and he is additionally working on new music for his underground alias Jack Back.

His renowned live show experience sees him headlining the main stage at Ultra Miami Festival in March, as well as his two Ibiza residencies: Hï Ibiza with Future Rave and Ushuaïa Ibiza with legendary party F*** Me I’m Famous!. He also continues his residency at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas and many of the world’s biggest events and festivals.

While maintaining an epic level of quality for his live streams during the pandemic and lockdown, he hosted his iconic United At Home series, a number of unforgettable concerts from Paris’ Louvre Museum, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Icon Brickell in Miami, and atop the Rockefeller Center, raising $2 million in donations for numerous charities.

As he continues to dominate the global charts and play some of the most exciting sets of his career, all while expanding his creative vision, exploring new sounds and evolving as an artist, David Guetta demonstrates time and time again why he is the most cherished electronic artist of our generation.

