OneRepublic Shares New Song Recorded in Quarantine 'Better Days'

OneRepublic has released a new song that they wrote and recorded while in quarantine. The group and their label Interscope Records will donated a portion of the proceeds from streaming the song, titled "Better Days," through September 2020 to benefit MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Listen to the song below!

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder spoke about the new song saying, "We were in the final week of our fifth album deadline when a global pandemic was declared by the WHO. A few of us unknowingly got exposed to somebody with Covid-19 in London and ended up in quarantine in L.A. at my studio for two weeks. With only two songs left to finish, one of them happened to be 'Better Days.' We write about real experiences and events that happen to us - this is what happens when you write a song during a crisis."





Related Articles View More Music Stories