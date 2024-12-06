OneRepublic Releases 'Artificial Paradise (Super Deluxe)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY®-nominated band OneRepublic unveiled Artificial Paradise (Super Deluxe), an expanded edition of their acclaimed album.

This new release includes their single “Hurt” with Jelly Roll and 9 acoustic versions of their songs like “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” “I Ain’t Worried,” “Sunshine,” and more. Known for their anthemic sound and chart-topping success, OneRepublic continues to solidify their status as hitmakers with this vibrant, collaborative collection.

Last month, the band dropped their single “Hurt” with Jelly Roll, accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by Isaac Rentz. The video debuted across MTV platforms, including MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV’s Biggest Pop, and was showcased on the iconic Paramount Times Square billboards.

The band also announced their ‘Escape to Europe’ 2025 Tour earlier in November. Kicking off at Dublin’s 3Arena on September 18, 2025, the band will perform at 27 arenas across major European cities including London, Paris and Berlin, concluding in Lisbon on November 16, 2025. The band will be joined by special guest Ella Henderson, whose UK number 1 debut single ‘Ghost’ was co-written by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. General tickets for the tour are on sale now.

About OneRepublic

GRAMMY® nominated OneRepublic, is composed of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys player Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. Since the group’s debut, OneRepublic has amassed over 5 billion streams on Spotify alone. The band released their debut album, Dreaming Out Loud, in 2007, including the 20 million selling hit single “Apologize,” which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and earned them a GRAMMY® nomination. The group’s 2009 sophomore album, Waking Up, featured the smash singles “All the Right Moves,” “Secrets” and “Good Life.”

Shortly after in 2013, the band released their certified-platinum album, Native, which included the No. 1 hit and 41 million selling single “Counting Stars.” OneRepublic released Oh My My, their fourth album in 2016 and their fifth album, Human, in 2021. In 2022, OneRepublic released their smash hit “I Ain’t Worried,” which was featured in the blockbuster hit, Top Gun: Maverick and boasts over 3 billion streams. In April of this year, the group released their smash hit single with David Guetta, "I Don't Wanna Wait,” which has amassed over 130 million streams globally since its release. They also shared "Nobody (from Kaiju No.8),” which serves as the end credit song for the hugely successful manga-turned-Anime series Kaiju. No 8. Additionally, the group collaborated with Italian Electronic group Meduza and German artist Leony for the release of "Fire,” the official song for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. Following the release of these singles, OneRepublic debuted their sixth album, Artificial Paradise, in July. It features all of the singles the group released earlier this year, as well as hits like “Hurt” and “Sink or Swim.”

Comments