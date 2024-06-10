One Ok Rock to Release New Single 'Delusion:All'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK have announced that they will release a new single “Delusion:All” on July 12th, 2024. This new single will also serve as the theme song for the upcoming movie “Kingdom IV: Return of the Great General,” which will be released in Japanese cinemas on July 12th and features in the official trailer, which you can watch HERE.

“Kingdom” is a live-action adaptation based on a manga series by Hara Yasuhisa. Set during the Warring States Period, it tells the story of an orphan named Xin, who aims to become the greatest general of the country.

In 2019, ONE OK ROCK contributed their song “Wasted Nights” to the first film adaptation of “Kingdom,” as a theme song.

Since the release, “Wasted Nights” has become one of the band’s highest selling singles. After 5 years, ONE OK ROCK is back to perform the theme song for the fourth film adaptation of “Kingdom.”

Taka, ONE OK ROCK’s vocalist commented: “It’s been a while since we wrote ‘Wasted Nights’ for the first series of ‘Kingdom,’ and we are very honored to be a part of the movie again. We tried to reflect “the various conflicts going on in the world today and the modern society” in the song, while making it blend into the worldview of ‘Kingdom.’”

ONE OK ROCK recently announced their world tour set to kick off in September [tour itinerary below]. For tickets and more information, visit HERE.

Tour Dates

9/14 - Tokyo - Ajinomoto Stadium

09/15 - Tokyo - Ajinomoto Stadium

09/21 - Kaohsiung - Kaohsiung National Stadium

10/05 - Dusseldorf - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10/07 - Paris - Zénith de Paris - La Villette

10/11 - London - OVO Arena Wembley

10/18 - Toronto - Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/23 - Los Angeles - The Kia Forum

ABOUT ONE OK ROCK:

Founded in Tokyo during 2005, the quartet—Taka [vocals], Toru [guitar], Tomoya [drums], and Ryota [bass]—have unassumingly emerged as a global phenomenon and one of Japan’s hottest exports with dozens of international gold and platinum certifications and billions of streams. Beyond six consecutive Top 5 entries and three #1 debuts on the Japanese Top Albums Chart, the group’s global imprint has grown with a foothold stateside. They stand out as the rare force of nature who can tour alongside either The Smashing Pumpkins or Ed Sheeran—with whom they co-wrote “Renegades” for the film Rurouni Kenshin: The Final.

Comments