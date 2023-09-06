Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks

Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled bonus tracks for her upcoming sophomore album, "GUTS," out September 8 via Geffen Records.

Pre-order the album on CD and vinyl and pre-save it on streaming platforms here.

The deluxe album will include bonus tracks "obsessed," "scared of my guitar," "stranger," and "girl i’ve always been."

The album features a track titled “Teenage Dream,” the name of Katy Perry's hit sophomore album. While Rodrigo has previously sampled music by Taylor Swift and Paramore, it has yet to be announced if the song will sample Perry.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and about trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life and exactly what I want to say in my songs," the "drivers license" singer says ahead of the album in the pre-order.

Olivia Rodrigo "GUTS" Tracklist

“All American Bitch” “Bad Idea Right?” “Vampire” “Lacy” “Ballad of a Homeschool Girl” “Making the Bed” “Logical” “Get Him Back” “Love Is Embarrassing” "The Grudge” “Pretty Isn’t Pretty” “Teenage Dream”

Watch the trailer for Olivia Rodrigo's "GUTS" album here:

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo wrote songs for the High School Musical: The Series soundtrack including "All I Want" and co-wrote "Just for a Moment." In 2020, Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records. She released her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021.

"Driver's License," was, for a time, the most-listened-to streaming song on the planet. It revolves around a teenager getting her license on the same day she loses the love of her life. She says the song is rooted in real life, recalling her own breakup.