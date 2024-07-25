Moon Kissed Share 'Cycles' From Forthcoming LP 'I'll See You In New York'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In anticipation of the release of their forthcoming album, I’ll See You In New York, due for release on September 20, 2024 via Final Girl Records, synth-pop trio Moon Kissed are back with “Cycles,” following on the heels of the album’s lead single “101.”

Speaking on the song, the band says ““Cycles” is about the all too familiar traps of dating cis men. There’s something very liminal and drab about dating people who don’t see you as a full person. It can make you feel invisible, jaded, and even callous. Thankfully though, there’s something very creatively exciting about being scorned and calloused.”

The original demo for “Cycles,” composed by the group’s Em Sgouros and inspired by a St. Vincent song, had an 8-bit feel – replete with a glitchy, repetitive drumbeat and sizzly synths. As it evolved, vocalist Khaya Cohen crafted the hook on the chorus, and percussionist Eli Scarpati built out the drums, and together they developed the song for live performances before coming back to the recording.

I'll See You in New York Track Listing:

01.) Cycles

02.) Do You Miss Me Yet?

03.) Don’t Wanna Know

04.) Cavalier

05.) Alabama

06.) Where Do We Go?

07.) Man On The M Train

08.) Your Corner

09.) Speak Up

10.) 101

About Moon Kissed

Moon Kissed is a once-in-a-blue-moon band that creates their own magic and community. Throughout their years as a band, they’ve cultivated a party scene of their very own- from throwing underground punk shows to playing and selling out venues like Bowery Ballroom, Elsewhere, and Music Hall of Williamsburg. With Khaya Cohen on vocals, Elijah Scarpati on guitar and drums, and Em Sgouros on synth, Moon Kissed generates an infectious energy that, if you are lucky enough to enter it, feels like a secret ecosystem of its own that is powerful and precious to behold. The trio writes about the complexity of becoming one’s own self, desire, the ache of longing, and the all encompassing nature of heartbreak.

At its core, the band’s ethos has always been to spread a message of personal freedom to anyone they play for, and to celebrate the joy that comes along with that. Their third full length album I’ll See You In New York keeps true to these themes, with characteristically tongue-in-cheek gritty pop bangers like “Cycles” to dreamy yet longing anthems such as “101.” Since the band’s inception, they set out to write albums that mirrored each of their individual souls. As their previous albums have artfully woven the vibrant tapestry of Moon Kissed's world, I'll See You In New York cements their sonic identity and secures the band's place in modern music history.

Photo Credit: Olivia Smith

