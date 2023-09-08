Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'

Olivia Rodrigo has released her sophomore album, "GUTS." Get a first listen to the new album below and order it on CD and vinyl formats here.

Earlier this summer, the 3-time GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter released "vampire," her lead single from the sophomore album. The track was followed by "bad idea right?," which was released in August.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and about trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life and exactly what I want to say in my songs," the "drivers license" singer said before the album's release.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the album will include bonus tracks like "obsessed," "scared of my guitar," "stranger," and "girl i’ve always been." It has not yet been revealed when they will be released.

Rodrigo will be hosting a special pop-up shop in NYC this weekend, featuring exclusive merchandise, photo-ops, and more. Find out more below!

Tune in to the TODAY Show on September 8 to watch Rodrigo perform her new music on the Rockefeller Center Plaza, starting at 7:00 a.m. Rodrigo will also take the stage on the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12

Listen to Olivia Rodrigo's new album "GUTS" here:

How to Go to Olivia Rodrigo's Pop-Up Store in NYC

To celebrate the album's release, Rodrigo will be opening a pop-up store in New York City from a partnership between American Express and Spotify. The store will feature limited edition merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, bumper stickers, dad hats, beanies and more.

The store will transport fans into the world of "GUTS," with exclusive giveaways, photo-ops, and immersive art installations.

Located on 25-27 Little West 12th Street NY, NY 10014, GUTS Gallery will be open on Friday 9/8: 1pm – 6pm EST; Saturday 9/9: 12pm – 7pm EST; Sunday 9/10: 12pm – 7pm EST.

Check out more information on the GUTS Gallery here.

About Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo wrote songs for the High School Musical: The Series soundtrack including "All I Want" and co-wrote "Just for a Moment." In 2020, Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records. She released her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021.

"Driver's License," was, for a time, the most-listened-to streaming song on the planet. It revolves around a teenager getting her license on the same day she loses the love of her life. She says the song is rooted in real life, recalling her own breakup.