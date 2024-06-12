Ok Cowgirl Releases New Single 'Forever' Ahead of Debut LP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn's Ok Cowgirl will release their debut LP Couldn't Save Us From My Gut on August 16 via Easy Does It Records. The album was announced last month with the electrifying "Little Splinters", a song about self-empowerment and self-love. The band will be opening for SNACKTIME at Bowery Ballroom next week on June 20 and playing an album release show at Brooklyn Made on August 16 to celebrate the release (TIX).

Today, Ok Cowgirl released "Forever", the video for which premiered at FLOOD who called it, "a cooler, more subdued confessional playing into the album title's theme of inner turmoil."

“Forever” experiments with how our feeling of time in this finite life informs the risks and comforts we gravitate towards, and the video expounds upon this with scenes of searching and tedium. The song is built around “ifs” as lead singer/songwriter Leah Lavigne negotiates whether leaving a relationship is a mere impulse or a necessary step towards fulfillment. Meditative arpeggios and a pulsing drum beat create an almost subliminal setting for Lavigne to explore the confusion of falling out of love, “if I love you but still dread feeling I have to see it through / does that mean I shouldn’t stay / will this pass, is it a phase.”

Since forming the project in 2018, Lavigne gradually culled the band from her Brooklyn surroundings – college dormmates, local bartenders, and the producer of the project’s inaugural releases all make appearances in the lineup. After taking advantage of the torrent of post-lockdown energy coming out of New York’s indie circles and becoming an all-terrain, stage-tested outfit in the process, the band sought a key collaborator in Alex Farrar, the visionary Asheville producer responsible for a staggering percentage of releases in indie rock’s modern pantheon. The pairing proves ideal on Couldn’t Save Us From My Gut, as Farrar’s penchant for making bands sound cataclysmically massive meets a series of performances worthy of association alongside his work with Wednesday or Indigo de Souza.

The confidence the band exudes is thrilling – the six years they’d spent preparing for their debut are on vivid display. From fuzz-drenched power chords and soaring hooks to dreamy synths and intimate restraint, the album tells stories of heartbreak, personal growth, existential dread, and love. Lavigne and her bandmates consistently bend each arrangement to serve the conversations at their center. “The holiest thing is a feeling,” she says, and the sanctity of her band’s approach is clear – each song takes the shape of a prism for her commune with herself.

Couldn't Save Us From My Gut track listing:

1 - Little Splinters

2 - Forever

3 - Our Love

4 - Mars Cheese Castle

5 - Larry David

6 - On My Mind

7 - Swirling

8 - Diner Song

9 - Abbey

10 - Nighttime Thinking

