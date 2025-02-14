Of Limbo Release Ode to Gaslighting 'Joke's On You'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Long Beach, CA-based Rockers OF LIMBO have released their new single "Joke's On You", an acoustic ode to gaslighting in relationships. It's the first track from their upcoming "Unplugged" LP, which will be released this fall.

The song was self-produced and recorded at the band's home studio in Long Beach. The opening guitar line starts out with a slinky and contemplative tone and builds into righteous, smoldering anger driven by hand claps and intense, plaintive vocals.

The band's Jake Davies says "Joke's On You' is about recognizing gaslighting techniques in a relationship. You see the person feigning tears and storming off expecting you to chase after them. Most of us are all too familiar with these kinds of manipulative tactics by now. But when you first start to really recognize it, it's a relief and kind of empowering. Because you realize it's not you... It's all them."

The band shot the video for "Joke's On You" entirely on an IPhone 14 at a park next to their mom's house in Australia, armed with nothing but a $20 LED from Amazon and a six pack of tall boys. Jake explains "We filmed this in the moment, just going with the flow. The red and blue color overlays are meant to be a representation of being two faced."

The band has announced their first 2 tour dates in California, and will be playing a more extensive tour in support of the new music this summer. The band plans on playing live shows through the rest of 2025 into 2026.

Live Shows

Saturday, Feb. 15th @ Supply & Demand - Long Beach, CA

Saturday, March 29th @ Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

About OF LIMBO:

Brothers Jake and Luke Davies were raised in Melbourne, Australia - but relocated to Long Beach, CA to further their music career in the states. The band pride themselves on making every show a party with their unique take on Heavy Rock N' Roll. Kevin Martin of Candlebox says "OF LIMBO is the last dangerous Rock N' Roll band you f*&^rs will ever see live". OF LIMBO play 100+ shows per year, and have toured nationally with Wolfmother, Hinder, Candlebox, Buckcherry, Joyous Wolf, and Blue Oyster Cult, among others. Their high-energy performances create an electric atmosphere that is infectious, making it impossible not to have fun.

The band released "Estrada" in 2024. They saw their profile raised significantly with "California Demon" in 2023, which saw the song placed on all major DSP platforms on multiple Hard Rock & Metal playlists, and widespread press acclaim including Loudwire, HEAVY, BraveWords, The PRP, Substream, Medium, Ramzine, Rock N' Load, and more. 2022's "Let's Go" also received adds on multiple playlists on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora. The "Let's Go" video made several Top 10 lists for Video Of The Year. Previously released songs include 'Happened Again, 'Nothing But Now' ; 'Nicotine'; and 'Fight For Your Right' (Beastie Boys cover).

