Odie Leigh Shares New Song; Reveals 'Carrier Pigeon Tour' Dates

Singer-songwriter Odie Leigh shares a new song from her soon-to-be-released debut album. "My Name On A T-Shirt" is Odie Leigh's new twist on the challenges of navigating relationships and human connections. It's the latest single from Carrier Pigeon, arriving via Mom + Pop on Friday, July 12, and produced by producer/musician/engineer Derek Ted and Odie Leigh. Album pre-orders are available now.

Alongside the new song, Odie confirms her “Carrier Pigeon Tour” today, an extensive run of North American headline shows this fall with stops in New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and more —see full routing below. Tickets officially go on sale to the public on Friday June 14th at 10am Local, but fans can sign up here now for early access to presale tickets available on Tuesday June 11th at 10am local.

"Relationships are never smooth," confides Odie Leigh. "This was not smooth.

"I never intended to make heavy, loud music, but for whatever reason the songs I’d been writing called for that. I feel like there’s an unspoken idea that comes along with creating 'rock' music, that there’s a desire to be huge and outlandish. This was the second song we recorded, months before we had any idea what the rest of the album would sound like, and after recording, I was so insecure and embarrassed by it. I never wanted anyone to think I was trying to be anything, and 'rock' music carries such implications of desire and fame and commercial success. My only desire is to make a good song. As the rest of the album wrote itself, 'My Name On A T-Shirt' started to feel more in place in my world, and became a reference point for what the album could be.

"Simply put, it’s just about seeking resolution for the weirdness of it all: the weirdness of long distance, and the weirdness of trying to date when the details of your breakups and insecurities can all be heard on Spotify."

Carrier Pigeon is further preceded by recent releases, "Conversation Starter," “Either Way” and “No Doubt.”

Odie Leigh will continue to mark the arrival of Carrier Pigeon with a busy tour schedule. With a support run alongside Shakey Graves and North American festival appearances including Atlanta, GA’s Shaky Knees (May 3), Salt Lake City, UT’s Kilby Block Party (May 10-12) behind her, she will also be appearing at St. Charles, IA’s Hinterland (August 2) and Outside Lands in San Francisco (August 9), and performing a series of eagerly awaited shows in the UK including a headline performance at London’s Omeara on September 4.

ODIE LEIGH - TOUR 2024

AUGUST

4 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival *

9 – San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands *

24 – Edinburgh, UK – La Belle Angele

29-9/1 – Salisbury, UK – End of the Road Festival *

30 – Birmingham, UK – Moseley Folk Festival *

SEPTEMBER

4 – London, UK – Omeara

19 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

20 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

21 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

24 - Sante Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

28 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

30 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

OCTOBER

1 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

3 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

5 - Des Moines, IA - xBK

6 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

8 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

10 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Indianapolis

11 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

12 - Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall

13 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

NOVEMBER

4 - Detroit, MI - El Club

5 - Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

6 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

8 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

9 - Portland, ME Portland House of Music

10 - Cambridge, MA - The SInclair

12 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

13 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

15 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall

16 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

17 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

19 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

20 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

22 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre

23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

24 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle Music Hall

DECEMBER

3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

4 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Solana Beach

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

12 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl on Granville

13 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

14 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

15 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

* Festival Performance

ABOUT ODIE LEIGH:

Odie Leigh would never have called herself a musician before the depths of the 2020 pandemic when her rapper roomies made a bet: Whoever records a song that goes viral first, wins. Slightly ticked off that they hadn’t included her in the wager, she decided to hit them with her best shot, and Leigh was crowned the victor when a track she wrote blew up on TikTok.

“I was like, ‘I’m gonna show y’all. I’m gonna win.’“

Four years after posting what she calls “that silly joke song” on TikTok, Odie Leigh has continued to transform and evolve as an artist — from what she calls “acoustic, ethereal folk sad girl music” to harder-edged tunes that flirt with early Aughts pop-punktivism.

Born and raised in Louisiana, Odie Leigh sang in the church choir, sure — her grandfather built the building, after all, and her family attended three times per week. But after moving to New Orleans to study English, she fully intended on making her bones in the film industry. That 2020 wager changed things, though, when Odie realized that she could win hearts in addition to bets.

Odie first real single, “Ronnie’s Song,” followed in 2021, a sweetly silly track she wrote to cheer up a friend. Coming from the film world, she found songwriting freeing, unbound from the rigidity of screenplay, and discovered that simplicity can be a strength.

She released her first EP, How Did It Seem to You?, in 2022, about a situationship gone wrong. Recorded everywhere from Louisiana to Miami, “that first EP was born out of desperation to feel heard and be connected,” she says. “Releasing that EP is probably like one of the scariest things I’ve ever done because it was just so real and embarrassing. All of my music is stuff I would never say out loud.”

In 2023, Odie Leigh dropped her second, EP, The Only Thing Worse Than a Woman Who Lies Is a Girl Who’ll Tell Truths, which was recorded in the woods of Tennessee. “That second project was definitely like the edgier, angrier step up from: I’m a girl that makes folk music,” she says.

After those releases began gaining steam on social media, Odie Leigh started hitting stages hard. She toured Europe, North America, and played Newport Folk in 2023, followed this year by gigs at Boise, ID’s Treefort Music Fest with more to come.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

