Max McNown, Ian Noe, Maddie Zahm Release New Albums

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Rising country-folk artist Max McNown released his third studio album, LEAVE ON A LIGHT, on Fugitive Recordings. The deeply personal record channels the whirlwind of the singer-songwriter's breakout success and pays homage to his wife, family, and the values that anchor him. Also released alongside the album is the performance video for the cinematic focus track 'Slow Down, Slow Down.'

Speaking on 'Slow Down, Slow Down,' McNown says, 'In this business, life has felt fast-paced, rarely ever providing a chance to slow down, stop, and smell the roses I'm walking past. I tried to draw from the overwhelming burnout I was feeling, and my desperate desire to spend time in restfulness with those I love most. I know I'm not alone in the stressful cycle that often develops within most professions; At the end of the day, I hope this song serves as a mirror for those who hear it, sparking internal reflection and most importantly, a greater appreciation for the smaller blessings in life.'

LEAVE ON A LIGHT ultimately finds McNown more grounded than ever in his artistic vision, arriving as the fullest expression yet of his singular songwriting voice. Centered on his exquisitely detailed form of indie folk and country soul, the 17-track LP both broadens his sound and further reinforces his lyric-first ethos. In bringing LEAVE ON A LIGHT to life, McNown worked closely with longtime collaborator and producer Jamie Kenney at the famed Blackbird Studio in Nashville, and widened his creative circle to include co-writers like Julian Bunetta (Gracie Abrams, Kelsea Ballerini) and A-list musicians like guitarist Charlie Worsham (Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson).

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ian Noe released his highly anticipated third studio album, CANYON FALLS TRAILER BAND, via Thirty Tigers. CANYON FALLS TRAILER BAND is an expansive, 16-song concept album drawing on sonic influences from pensive singer-songwriters to folk-rock, country-rock, and true-blue honky tonk and hard country. The double album imagines a fictional group, Canyon Falls Trailer Band, which performs a legendary showcase in Nashville in an attempt to secure a recording contract.

As Noe tells it, on that night, the imaginary band expertly moved between genres in an attempt to entice music industry executives. Whether they succeeded is left unanswered. Instead, the showcase became part of the mythology at the center of the record. Though Canyon Falls Trailer Band disappeared from public view after that night, their fate unknown, the show became the stuff of music legend.

Behind the storytelling is a real album, recorded with longtime collaborator Andrija Tokić at Nashville studio The Bomb Shelter. It features contributions from Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie McCoy on harmonica, lauded fiddle player Billy Contreras, and Russ Pahl on pedal steel, perhaps best known for his collaborations with T-Bone Burnett. Most of the performances were captured live during an intensive week of recording before additional overdubs and mixing were completed over subsequent months. The approach was intended to preserve the spontaneity of a live performance while expanding the arrangements.

Highlights include previous single 'Leeann,' a lovelorn country ballad; the bluegrass-tinged 'Kentucky Hurricane'; and album closer 'Kickin' It In Nashville,' a wry honky-tonk tale tracing a country singer's journey through Music City — from open mics and airport day jobs to record deals, debt and disillusionment. With lyrics namechecking HARDY, Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs before quipping that liking to party doesn't make you George Jones, the song takes thinly veiled, comedic pot shots at some of Nashville's biggest stars.

Alt-pop singer/songwriter Maddie Zahm released her sophomore studio album, EVERYTHING ALL THE TIME, on all platforms via MNRK Nashville. Alongside the release is Zahm's newest single 'Meryl.'

Rather than treating growth as a final destination, EVERYTHING ALL THE TIME embraces it as an ongoing process, one rooted in curiosity, compassion, and the continual journey of coming home to yourself.

Across the album's 12 tracks, Zahm channels a warm, kaleidoscopic sense of wonder, crafting a record that is candid, funny, heartbreaking, and deeply human. She recalls growing up watching Mister Rogers' Neighborhood – the show became a north star for Zahm, opening her mind and allowing her to simply be without self-judgment. She looks back on the freedom of this childhood awe, reminding herself to embrace the strange, beautiful flood of becoming yourself on your own terms.

In a world where some fans expect a cliché or static personality, Zahm's music continues to reinforce the embrace of change and impassioned reality. Everything All the Time beautifully bolsters the lesson that first drew Zahm toward the gentle emotional honesty of Mister Rogers: feeling deeply is both a gift and a responsibility. Rather than flattening herself into a self-help slogan or treating vulnerability like a moral high ground, Zahm allows her songs to exist in their fullest nuance.

New single 'Meryl' is an upbeat pop-rock anthem reflecting on Zahm's rollercoaster of experiences with an older partner. Maddie is unapologetic as she sings about her attraction to this person despite their hesitation due to their age difference.

Photo Credit: Benjamin Edwards, Jace Kartye, Carianne Older



Photo Credit: Benjamin Edwards, Jace Kartye, Carianne Older

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