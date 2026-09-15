Brandy Clark to Launch TAKE FLIGHT WORLD TOUR in 2027

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Grammy, CMA and Americana Music Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark will embark on her extensive 'Take Flight World Tour' next year, with newly confirmed stops at Los Angeles' The Bellwether, Seattle's Neptune Theatre, Boston's City Winery, Charleston's Music Farm and Atlanta's Buckhead Theatre, among many others. Additional international dates are expected to be announced soon.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale on September 16 at 10:00am local time, with general on-sale following on September 18 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.brandyclarkmusic.com/tour.

The tour continues a landmark year for Clark, whose new song, 'American Roots,' will be released on September 18 via Reprise Records. Written by Clark, Michael Pollack ('Dear Insecurity,' 'Flowers') and Griff Clawson, the song draws inspiration from Woody Guthrie's 'This Land Is Your Land' and celebrates America as a place of unity, reflecting on shared experiences and connections. It has been met with an overwhelming response when performed live, eliciting spontaneous mid-song standing ovations.

The new music arrives on the heels of Clark being named one of The New York Times' 'The 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters,' further cementing her place as one of the most respected and influential voices in modern music. The full piece can be read here.

Clark appears on the list alongside acclaimed songwriters Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, with The New York Times praising the trio as 'Music Row pros par excellence, brilliant practitioners of the time-honored tradecraft: crisp hooks, witty wordplay, brisk storytelling, songs that click and whir like little machines' and goes on to call Clark, 'a star recording artist in her own right.'

One of her generation's most esteemed songwriters and musicians, Clark earned Best Americana Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards and Song of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards for 'Dear Insecurity,' a deeply personal track featuring 11-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile. The song appears on her self-titled album, produced by Carlile and widely hailed as a defining work, with outlets like Forbes, Variety, and Billboard praising her exceptional songwriting and vocal artistry.

Beyond her solo work, Clark's songwriting credits include standout tracks such as 'A Beautiful Noise,' the Grammy-nominated duet performed by Carlile and Alicia Keys, Kacey Musgraves' 'Follow Your Arrow,' and Miranda Lambert's 'Mama's Broken Heart.' She also composed the music for the hit musical comedy, Shucked, alongside her longtime collaborator McAnally. For the show, Clark won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards and was nominated for Best Original Score at the 76th Tony Awards, where Shucked received nine nominations overall. Most recently, she performed 'Trailblazer (Dream Chaser Version)' at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards alongside Reba McEntire and Lukas Nelson—a reimagined take on her Grammy-nominated song 'Trailblazer,' originally co-written with Lainey Wilson and Lambert.

Brandy Clark Confirmed Tour Dates

Bold on-sale Friday, September 18 at 10:00am local time

September 26—Sisters, OR—2026 Sisters Folk Festival

October 4—Simpsonville, SC—Fall Fest with Amy Grant & Mac McAnally

November 3—Basel, Switzerland—Baloise Session

January 22—Los Angeles, CA—The Bellwether

January 23—Monterey, CA—Golden State Theatre

January 24—Felton, CA—Felton Music Hall

January 28—Berkeley, CA—The Freight

January 29—Petaluma, CA—Mystic Theatre

January 30—Ukiah, CA—SPACE Theater

January 31—Eugene, OR—Hult Center For The Performing Arts – Soreng Theater

February 4—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall

February 5—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre

February 6—Spokane, WA—Bing Crosby Theatre

March 18—Alexandria, VA—The Birchmere

March 19—Philadelphia, PA—City Winery Philadelphia

March 20—Munhall, PA—Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

March 21—Boston, MA—City Winery Boston

March 23—Hartford, CT—Infinity Hall

March 25—Old Saybrook, CT—The Kate (The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center)

March 26—Brownfield, ME—Stone Mountain Arts Center

March 27—Portsmouth, NH—The Music Hall

April 2—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel

April 3—Charleston, SC—Music Farm

April 4—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre

April 8—Newark, OH—The Midland Theatre

April 9—Wabash, IN—Eagles Theatre*

April 10—West Bend, WI—The Bend Theatre

April 11—Chicago, IL—City Winery

April 30—Cedar Park, TX—The Haute Spot

May 1—Arlington, TX—Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts

May 2—New Braunfels, TX—Brauntex Theatre

*Pre-sale September 29, on-sale October 2 at 10:00am local

www.brandyclarkmusic.com

Photo Credit: Pamela Springsteen



Photo Credit: Pamela Springsteen

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