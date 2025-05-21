OK Cowgirl to Join Bear Hands for 18-City Summer Tour Across U.S.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn-based indie rockers OK Cowgirl are saddling up for the road this summer, joining Bear Hands on a multi-city tour kicking off June 11 in Baltimore, at Metro Baltimore. The run will take them through the Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast, hitting 18 cities before wrapping up on July 1 in West Hartford, CT at New Park Brewing.

The tour announcement arrives alongside today’s release of the deluxe edition of their critically acclaimed debut album, Couldn’t Save Us From My Gut, out now via Easy Does It Records. The expanded release includes six bonus tracks, four unreleased demos and two alternate versions of fan-favorites offering a raw and intimate glimpse into the band’s creative process.

Since its original release in August 2024, Couldn't Save Us From My Gut produced by Alex Farrar (MJ Lenderman, Indigo De Souza, Wednesday) has earned praise from The FADER, Under The Radar, FLOOD, Paste, Alternative Press, The Line of Best Fit, Brooklyn Vegan, NME, We All Want Someone To Shout For and more, propelled by standout singles like "Amber," “Little Splinters,” “Forever,” “Larry David” and “Our Love.”

TOUR DATES:

With Bear Hands

06/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore

06/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

06/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

06/15 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

06/17 – New Orleans, LA @ No Dice

06/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/19 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

06/20 – Austin, TX @ Parish

06/21 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

06/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street - OKC

06/24 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

06/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

06/27 – Covington, KY @ Madison Live!

06/28 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

06/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

06/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

07/01 – West Hartford, CT @ New Park Brewing

For songwriter Leah Lavigne, Ok Cowgirl began as a mantra. As a solo artist, she began to feel stuck – the keyboard on which she was classically trained had grown stale, and the songs she was writing on it only managed to capture a sliver of her emotional range. Writing and performing music had once been a life-changing force of connection – a way to find common ground as an Asian-American growing up in predominantly white environments, to speak about her inner world and be heard.

But after attending school and finding community in New York City, her expanded musical purview and deepened understanding of self made for more energy than could fit within the fences of playing songs alone behind a piano. The land of the known wasn’t cutting it – she needed a frontier. So: Lavigne borrows a guitar and starts a rock band culled from her Brooklyn surroundings – college dormmates, local bartenders, and the producer of the project’s inaugural releases all make appearances in the lineup. The confidence the band exudes is thrilling – the six years they’d spent preparing for their debut are on vivid display.

Photo Credit: Alex Brown

Comments

