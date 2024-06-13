Nubya Garcia Returns With Single 'The Seer' From Newly Announced Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



London-born saxophonist, composer, and bandleader Nubya Garcia will release a new album, Odyssey, which arrives September 20th on Concord Jazz. Alongside the news, Garcia has also released a rousing and energetic lead single, “The Seer”.

“The Seer,” a propulsive cut with double-time drums, upper register piano chords and echoed saxophone wails, are Garcia’s efforts to find clarity. “Wishing that you could get a peek at the future,” she says, “or even just gathering some guidelines in your own future so that you could know that you're on the right path.” Though the song is about trying to catch a vision of the future, the music — with its ominous piano chords, stampeding drum break and blazing horn — charges forcefully to the unknown.

Set to be released on 20th September via Concord Jazz, Odyssey is, as the title suggests, an ambitious, epic journey of an album. In a largely male-dominated scene, Garcia has carved herself a prominent space and she invites other brilliant Black female musicians to join her on this adventure, namely: esperanza spalding, Richie Seivwright, and Georgia Anne Muldrow. Odyssey is produced by Garcia and returning collaborator Kwes.

Describing Odyssey, Garcia says; “It represents the notion of truly being on your own path, and trying to discard all the outside noise saying you should go this way or that way.” It’s also inspired by life’s ever-changing, ever-continuing adventure, the twists and turns of living. Musically, the album finds Garcia orchestrating strings for the first time, having fallen back in love with composition and then painstakingly studying a vast array of orchestral sounds. The bigger, bolder result is a widescreen soundscape that traverses jazz, classical, R&B and dub. Following Garcia’s widely celebrated and Mercury Music Prize nominated 2020 debut, Source, the forthcoming album Odyssey is available to pre-save and pre-order here, and the artwork and track list are included below.

Nubya Garcia is a multi award-winning artist. She has toured extensively, playing venues and festivals across Latin America, Asia, Europe, Australia, and the United States. Her reputation as a DJ is also burgeoning; she helmed a popular radio residency on NTS, and plays a growing number of live sets across Europe. Garcia has collaborated with major brands such as Lululemon, Paul Smith, Labrum, Nicholas Daley and Burberry, and as a composer, her original music has been placed with Apple TV (Ted Lasso); OWN Network (Cherish The Day); FX TV (Atlanta); EPIC GAMES (Fortnite); and on multiple podcasts (including the theme tune for Anika Noni Rose’s Clio award-winning podcast Being Seen)

Nubya Garcia / Odyssey Tracklist

1. Dawn feat. esperanza spalding

2. Odyssey

3. Solstice

4. Set It Free feat. Richie

5. The Seer

6. Odyssey (Outerlude)

7. We Walk In Gold feat. Georgia Anne Muldrow

8. Water’s Path

9. Clarity

10. In Other Words, Living

11. Clarity (Outerlude)

12. Triumphance

Photo Credit: Danika Lawrence

