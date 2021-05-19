Nox Holloway Shares 'Separate Ways' Video Today

Alt/pop duo Nox Holloway, shared the video for their latest released single "Separate Ways" today - watch/share now.

"Separate Ways" is the ultimate summer soundtrack with a bouncy drone loop that they wrote and sat on for six months. It was only thanks to an unexpected change of circumstances in their living arrangements during Covid-19 that they returned to it. That became the motivation for them to commit to forming a band and pushing themselves to get in the studio. For "Separate Ways," that meant making a song that was a journey - listen via your favorite DSP.

The two were undergrads turning lemons into lemonade during the pandemic. One half of the duo is a producer whose musical experience started with playing drums and, like any true percussionist, evolved into pianos and keys with a range spanning 10 instruments. The other half is a songwriter, lyricist, and vocalist who is as likely to find inspiration strumming his ukulele as he is in the flow of hip hop by his idols.

They found that together they had all the skills they needed to write the kind of songs that previously only existed in their imaginations. The name, Nox Holloway is a combination of the Latin word for 'night' and the street in London where they found inspiration.

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fisco