Now After Nothing Pays Homage to The Cure with Rendition of 'All I Want'

Now After Nothing release their special rendition of The Cure's beloved track "All I Want." Vocalist Matt Spatial is paying homage to the track's indispensable impact on his musical journey by staying true to the original composition with hints of Now After Nothing's signature synths, dream-like guitars, and nuanced darkwave and rock soundscapes. The cover is a dynamic, summery glimpse into Now After Nothing's world before they unveil their debut EP in Fall 2023.

"I've never been one for recording covers but 'All I Want' holds a special place in my heart. I instantly gravitated toward the song when I first heard 'Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me' as a kid. I was captivated by the sound and the multiple perfectly woven melodies. Years later, I thought about the feel and energy of the song during my first attempt at songwriting. I gave my first song the working title 'Sonic Goth' as, in my mind, it sounded like Sonic Youth meets The Cure. Truth be told though, what I 'wrote' was a blatant rip-off of 'All I Want.' The noobish-ly named 'Sonic Goth' never came to be a fully-formed song, and likely never will. Rather than rip off the original, it makes more sense to pay homage to it even more blatantly. So here it is...my cover of The Cure's 'All I Want.' Oh, but in my version, it's 'Doll' not 'Dog' - I am an aspirational feminist, after all." - Matt Spatial, Now After Nothing

Atlanta-based darkwave act Now After Nothing is bringing classic influences and modernized electronic instrumentals to the present-day crowd. Frontman and multi-instrumentalist Matt Spatial brings masterful expertise to the expansive project and it's evident in the dynamic collection of tracks that cover a vast selection of genres from punk to industrial and new wave. The influences from Bauhaus, The Cure, My Bloody Valentine, and Sonic Youth shine as he seamlessly enmeshes the best parts of those artists into a new iteration of seductive, introspective, and mesmerizing goth tracks for the next generation. Spatial intricately weaves social, political, and personal narratives within the instrumentals to add depth and darkness that resonates with lost and misunderstood souls.

What originated as a solo idea is now skyrocketing into a full-fledged project coming to fruition. Now After Nothing is poised to announce a new EP on the way that was fully written and recorded by Matt Spatial alongside drummer Michael Allen. They are also gearing up for their first upcoming live performances in 2023.