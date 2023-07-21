Now After Nothing Pays Homage to The Cure with Rendition of 'All I Want'

Atlanta-based darkwave act Now After Nothing releases a cover of The Cure's beloved track.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Now After Nothing Pays Homage to The Cure with Rendition of 'All I Want'

Now After Nothing release their special rendition of The Cure's beloved track "All I Want." Vocalist Matt Spatial is paying homage to the track's indispensable impact on his musical journey by staying true to the original composition with hints of Now After Nothing's signature synths, dream-like guitars, and nuanced darkwave and rock soundscapes. The cover is a dynamic, summery glimpse into Now After Nothing's world before they unveil their debut EP in Fall 2023.

"I've never been one for recording covers but 'All I Want' holds a special place in my heart. I instantly gravitated toward the song when I first heard 'Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me' as a kid. I was captivated by the sound and the multiple perfectly woven melodies. Years later, I thought about the feel and energy of the song during my first attempt at songwriting. I gave my first song the working title 'Sonic Goth' as, in my mind, it sounded like Sonic Youth meets The Cure. Truth be told though, what I 'wrote' was a blatant rip-off of 'All I Want.' The noobish-ly named 'Sonic Goth' never came to be a fully-formed song, and likely never will. Rather than rip off the original, it makes more sense to pay homage to it even more blatantly. So here it is...my cover of The Cure's 'All I Want.' Oh, but in my version, it's 'Doll' not 'Dog' - I am an aspirational feminist, after all." - Matt Spatial, Now After Nothing

Atlanta-based darkwave act Now After Nothing is bringing classic influences and modernized electronic instrumentals to the present-day crowd. Frontman and multi-instrumentalist Matt Spatial brings masterful expertise to the expansive project and it's evident in the dynamic collection of tracks that cover a vast selection of genres from punk to industrial and new wave. The influences from Bauhaus, The Cure, My Bloody Valentine, and Sonic Youth shine as he seamlessly enmeshes the best parts of those artists into a new iteration of seductive, introspective, and mesmerizing goth tracks for the next generation. Spatial intricately weaves social, political, and personal narratives within the instrumentals to add depth and darkness that resonates with lost and misunderstood souls.

What originated as a solo idea is now skyrocketing into a full-fledged project coming to fruition. Now After Nothing is poised to announce a new EP on the way that was fully written and recorded by Matt Spatial alongside drummer Michael Allen. They are also gearing up for their first upcoming live performances in 2023.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
THE CRITICALS Release New EP Front Door Confrontations Photo
THE CRITICALS Release New EP 'Front Door Confrontations'

Nashville-based indie rock band The Criticals (Parker Forbes and Cole Shugart), have released their new EP, Front Door Confrontations. The EP is the first for their new label home Fantasy Records. Front Door Confrontations features two of their recently released singles, “Clever Girl” and “Belmont,' along with the epic opener 'All The Way'.

2
Neil Young and Crazy Horse to Release Vinyl Edition of Odeon Budokan in September Photo
Neil Young and Crazy Horse to Release Vinyl Edition of 'Odeon Budokan' in September

There are certain albums in the extensive Neil Young Archives that take on a unique life of their own. Maybe it's their rarity, or a galvanizing reputation that sets them apart. One of the most anticipated releases in this ongoing musical march is the live collection ODEON BUDOKAN, recorded with Crazy Horse.

3
Rosie Darling Releases New Single Boxes Photo
Rosie Darling Releases New Single 'Boxes'

‘'Boxes,' produced with collaborator Justin Gammella (FINNEAS, Ashe) and mixed by Yianni AP (Alexander 23, Jeremy Zucker), comes on the heels of Rosie Darling's latest track, 'Justify,' as well as her releases of 'Nail In The Coffin' ft. Boy In Space, an emotional track, which circles around a breakup without closure, and 'Lost On You.'

4
Jazzy Returns With Highly Anticipated Summer Banger Feel It (Club Edit) Photo
Jazzy Returns With Highly Anticipated Summer Banger 'Feel It (Club Edit)'

‘Feel It (Club Edit)’ arrives off the heels of her debut single and global hit, ‘Giving Me’ which charted at number one in Ireland. She is the first Irish woman to do so in 14 years which established her as a global ambassador for her homegrown music scene. The track continued to rise, reaching number three on the UK Official Singles Chart.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US