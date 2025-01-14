Nothing More Detail Headlining Shows Amidst Spring Tour with Disturbed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



3X Grammy-nominated and Gold-certified rock act NOTHING MORE wrapped 2024 with several milestone achievements including landing two #1 singles—“ANGEL SONG” featuring Disturbed vocalist David Draiman and “IF IT DOESN’T HURT”—both of which were featured on their acclaimed album CARNAL out last June via Better Noise Music. Their next single, “HOUSE ON SAND (feat. Eric V. of I Prevail),” will be added to radio on January 21.

NOTHING MORE have announced a handful of headlining shows amidst their upcoming spring tour with multi-platinum rock legends DISTURBED who are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic album The Sickness. NOTHING MORE’s headlining shows, listed below, will alternate support from Texas-based hard rockers Kingdom Collapse and hip-hop/rock artist Mike’s Dead on select dates. Artist pre-sale starts Wednesday, January 15 at 10 A.M. local time with pre-sale code SAND and general admission tickets go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10 A.M. local time. VIP meet-and-greet packages are available now. Find all options at NOTHING MORE’s website HERE.

NOTHING MORE TOUR DATES

1/19-25 Miami, FL – ShipRocked 2025

3/28 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal %

3/29 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center #

3/31 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse #

4/2 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center #

4/3 Albany, NY – Empire Live %

4/4 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center #

4/5 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena #

4/7 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena #

4/8 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop %

4/9 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse #

4/10 Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine %

4/12 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center #

4/13 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa %

4/14 Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center #

4/16 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC #

4/17 Jacksonville, FL – FIVE ^

4/18 Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena #

4/19 Destin, FL - Club LA ^

4/21 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen ^

4/22 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues ^

4/23 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena #

4/25 San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center #

4/26 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena #

4/27 Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live %

4/28 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center #

5/5 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena #

5/6 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory %

5/7 Portland, OR – Moda Center #

5/9 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center #

5/10 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center #

5/13 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum #

5/15 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center #

5/17 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena #

# with Disturbed and Daughtry

% with Kingdom Collapse

^ with Mike’s Dead

ABOUT NOTHING MORE

NOTHING MORE—Jonny Hawkins (vocals), Mark Vollelunga (guitar), Daniel Oliver (bass), and Ben Anderson (drums)—were formed in San Antonio, TX and currently are based in Nashville, TN. Lauded as one of Kerrang!’s “22 Artists Shaping The Future of Rock,” NOTHING MORE build unapologetically massive anthems from catchy arena-ready hooks with explosive bombast and nuanced storytelling. With over 1 billion streams and 160 million video views throughout their career resulting in three Grammy Award nominations and over a half-dozen Top 10 singles at Active Rock radio. NOTHING MORE have won audiences over across the globe with their immersive and non-stop energetic live performances on tours with rock acts including Godsmack, Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, and Papa Roach in addition to appearances at rock’s largest festivals.

Credit: Anna Massard

