Ninetoes Releasing Debut Album 'POV' in September

Ninetoes, the acclaimed DJ and producer behind the global hit "Finder," is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of his debut album, 'POV' set to drop on September 13th, 2024, via his own label, Head To Toe. This highly anticipated album marks a significant milestone in Ninetoes' career, offering a fresh and personal take on the genres that have shaped his sound over the years.

'POV' is a definitive statement from Ninetoes, encapsulating his journey through the world of dance music. Fans can expect a diverse and dynamic album that traverses a spectrum of styles, including Afro House, Acid House, Techno, and Hip Hop. Each track from the collection reflects Ninetoes' deep connection to the roots of electronic music, reimagined through his unique creative lens.

To celebrate the album announcement, Ninetoes is offering fans an exclusive free download of a brand new track titled 'Ciao Señor'. This gift serves as a preview of the innovative sounds to come on 'POV' and is available to download HERE.

"'Having been involved in Dance Music a long time, the album touches on every genre that has shaped me since day one. So, I have recreated these styles with my POV'." - Ninetoes

The album features 10 tracks, including collaborations with a stellar lineup of artists such as A-Trak, Thomas Mapfumo, Davide Squillace, Mousse T., and Jazzy Jeff, among others. Each collaboration brings a unique flavor to the project, highlighting Ninetoes' versatility and passion for pushing musical boundaries.

Tracklist:

1. Ninetoes & Dizzy Monroe - Movin' To The Sound

2. Ninetoes & A-Trak - Sécurité

3. Ninetoes & Thomas Mapfumo - Shumba

4. Ninetoes & Davide Squillace - Kuneh

5. Ninetoes - Some People Call It Love

6. Ninetoes - Prove It

7. Ninetoes & Mousse T. feat. TTeo - Holdin' On To Your Love

8. Ninetoes & Oskar Jehlmann - On My Own

9. Ninetoes - Bad Habits

10. Ninetoes & Jazzy Jeff - Dope Music

The release of 'POV' will be celebrated with a worldwide tour, where Ninetoes will bring his distinct perspective on house music to dance floors across the globe. Fans can look forward to an immersive experience, blending his dynamic DJ sets with the innovative soundscapes of his debut album.

'POV' will be available digitally and on 2x12" vinyl. Pre-orders are now open via the official Head To Toe website and select music retailers HERE.

