Niladri Kumaar to Open TD James Moody Jazz Festival at NJPAC

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The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Niladri Kumaar: The Space Between the Notes Honoring Zakir Hussain as he brings his global tour to Newark on Friday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m. This special one-night only performance kickstarts the 2026 TD James Moody Jazz Festival (Nov 6-22). Hailed as the Sitarist of his generation, Kumaar pays tribute to his friend, mentor and frequent collaborator, the late tabla maestro Zakir Hussain (1951-2024), by revisiting some of his favorite collaborations with Hussain and music from their documentary and recent album The Spaces Between the Notes (2026).

Hailed as a maverick musician and composer, a celebrated ambassador, and an Indian Music Icon, Kumaar is a serious exponent of Indian Classical Music, considered India's pride, and one of the most sought-after Indian musicians of today's generation. Kumaar weaves together his magical melodies in his much-loved unique style with centuries-old tradition and creative innovation. His sitar-tabla duets with Hussain were one of the most popular and prominent collaborations in Indian music.

Honoring the musical tradition they come from, Kumaar continues to expand the reach of Indian Music and brings this specially curated concert with his Sitar, Zitar (an electric sitar), and an ensemble of Indian and American musicians: Agnelo Fernandes (piano), Sambit Chatterjee (tabla), and Satyajit Talwalkar (tabla).

Tickets for Niladri Kumaar are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

Event Details

NJPAC, Victoria Theater, One Center Street, Newark, New Jersey 07102

Friday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m.

www.njpac.org

About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is an anchor cultural institution for both the city of Newark and the state of New Jersey. It is an artistic, cultural, educational and civic center where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings communities together both on and off its campus – on stages, in schools and community settings – providing access to the arts for all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Social Impact programs, NJPAC leverages the arts to advance positive outcomes in education, health and well-being, civic engagement and community development. NJPAC has attracted more than 12.7 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997. Learn more at njpac.org.

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