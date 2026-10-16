Niko Rubio to Release Debut Album LATE NIGHT SWIM with New Single

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Niko Rubio is heralding her debut album with a new single, 'all i want is you,' which follows the viral single 'tokyo,' now amassing over 10 million streams.

Acclaimed Mexican/Salvadoran-American singer-songwriter Niko Rubio dives deeper into the world of her debut album, late night swim, with today's premiere of her latest single, 'all i want is you,' available everywhere now via Atlantic Records. Produced by her longtime collaborator, GRAMMY Award-winning producer Lester Mendez (Shakira, Santana), and co-written with Mendez and Birk Gjerlufsen (Rosalía, Øresund Space Collective), the emotionally poignant song offers another glimpse into the trip hop-driven sound shaping the new record.

''all i want is you' might be my favorite song on the album,' says Rubio. 'It's the most honest and heart-wrenching song I've written. It's a trip hop ballad…and what's most surprising is that I don't like making ballads, and I hate writing sad songs. I have to really really really feel like something is desperately wrong inside me to write a ballad, and in this case, I had just gotten dumped, so it felt like the right time to yearn. I didn't ever think I'd write a song like 'all i want is you,' and that's why it's so special to me.'

late night swim sees Rubio continuing to push the boundaries of her Signature Sound, effortlessly fusing influences from London, Jamaica, and her hometown of Los Angeles. Highlights include recent singles like 'dream,' 'kitty,' and 'tokyo,' the latter proving her biggest streaming debut to date, with more than 10M total streams and counting. The song – which earned praise from stars like Joe Jonas, Reneé Rapp, Vince Staples, Barry Can't Swim, Dev Lemons, Suki Waterhouse, 54 Ultra, and Aaron Frazer (Durand Jones & The Indications) – is accompanied by an official music video directed by co-writer Olivia Bond, as well as a viral live performance for heds' carRADIO series.

After years of writing behind the scenes for artists like Gwen Stefani and The Warning (which earned Rubio her first-ever Latin GRAMMY Award nomination for co-writing the hit, 'Ego'), late night swim now sees Rubio finally taking center stage. To bring the sound to life, she teamed up with a close-knit group of longtime creative partners, which also includes Austin Ward (UMI, Erick The Architect), along with collaborators Austin Corona and Wyatt Bernard (who executive produced Slayyyter's WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA), Lennon Kloser (Kid Bloom), Rodiah (The xx, King Krule), Zacari (Kendrick Lamar, Skrillex), and Olivia Bond (Remy Bond).

'Finally feeling ready to put out my debut album is such a dream come true,' shares Rubio. 'I made this project with some of my favorite humans in the world. We wrote introspective, trippy psychedelic dream songs and melodramatic love songs and break-up songs and yearning ballads all on one record. I only gave myself one month to write it, and I think that was the best decision I ever made because it forced me to stop overthinking. It bred creativity, focus, and ultimately, trust in myself and my process.'

Rubio will mark the release of late night swim with a hometown event at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 28. Held in the intimate 200-seat Clive Davis Theater, the evening will feature Rubio in conversation with her close friend and music journalist Tomás Mier, discussing Madonna's legacy and Mier's new book, Madonna: Into the Groove. The night will also feature a special live performance from Rubio.

Currently boasting nearly 1M monthly listeners on Spotify and over 40M global streams to date, Rubio will mark the arrival of late night swim with an eagerly awaited series of Golden State headline dates. The late night swim in california tour begins Friday, December 4 at San Francisco, CA's Rickshaw Stop and then heads south along the Pacific Coast Highway, making stops in Felton, Ventura, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego. Support on all dates comes from fellow Atlantic Records labelmate, Australian singer-songwriter Olivia C. Dacal. For complete details and ticket information, visit www.nikorubio.com.

late night swim in california tour 2026 (All Dates w/ Special Guest Olivia C. Dacal)

December 4 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

December 5 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

December 7 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

December 8 – West Hollywood, CA – Roxy Theatre

December 10 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

December 11 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues Voodoo Room

About Niko Rubio

Niko Rubio makes music for those moments when words aren't enough. Her songs are perfect for the ride home from the afterparty, the last smoke before bedtime, or the immediate aftermath of a relationship. She taps into the sound of getting high off heartbreak and exhaling raw truth, layering icy trip-hop confessions and psychedelic musings atop sultry reggae rhythms. Sonically, the Mexican-Salvadorian Angelena draws a direct line from the underground parties of downtown Los Angeles to beach days on the Redondo coast (and back again). The Los Angeles-born singer-songwriter has quietly asserted herself as a true original. Since her emergence in 2021, she has carefully curated a singular vision, re-imagining her Latin and Southern California roots through an authentically alternative prism. She dropped a series of EPs, setting the stage for a breakthrough with 2026's Sunday Girl. She notably sold out the majority of her first-ever headline tour, which culminated with surprise guest spots from Cuco and Mike Einziger of Incubus at the hometown show. Prior, she had honed her presence as a powerhouse performer on the road with Omar Apollo, Role Model, Caroline Polachek, The Marías, and The Tulips as well as on the stages of Lollapalooza, Summerfest, Corona Capital, and beyond. Having amassed over 34 million streams and earned widespread acclaim from outlets like Rolling Stone, PAPER, OnesToWatch, and HOLA!, she now invites listeners to dive into a world like no other with late night swim.

Photo Credit: Lea Garn



Photo Credit: Lea Garn

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