Piper Connolly to Perform at DROM in New York City

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Piper Connolly will perform in New York City on October 14 at DROM. The show starts at 6:30pm at the venue, located at 85 Avenue A, New York, NY.

The Arizona-bred and Los Angeles-based rising indie-pop songwriter recently returned with her EP she's too much! released on September 25. The six-song record was produced by Esjay Jones (Billy Corgan, Dave Navarro) and Kevin 'Thrasher' Gruft (Gwen Stefani, MGK), and mixed by Grammy winner Nathan Dantzler of The Hit Lab (Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims).

Recorded in Los Angeles, she's too much! is both an arresting statement of creative intent and a no-filler pop-rock rollercoaster that conveys the joys and challenges of adolescence. 'It's the perfect encapsulation of everything in my life right now,' Piper said. 'It's soft at times and about love, and then you have edgier and sadder songs that are about heartbreak. But all of it is really about being yourself, being loud, and having fun!'

Ecstatic first single and EP opener 'beautiful life' is an apt entry point for both the record and Piper's maturing artistry. Built upon deliciously deep grooves, it showcases her versatile vocals – from conversational to giddily soaring – poignant narratives, and consistently captivating instrumentation and arrangement. At once profound and carefree, wide-eyed and incongruously wise, it's a summer anthem meant to be sung year-round.

'It's like me, bottled up in a song – you want to roll the windows down and just have fun!' Piper said. 'I was inspired to write it because I'd fallen for someone and, way more than just romance, they reminded me of how beautiful life is … moments where I'm really treasuring life and how amazing it is.'

The defiant 'body bag' is the EP's most intense track, its garagey production well suited to its subject matter. 'I had a friend who was really draining me, making me feel like I didn't matter,' Piper explained. 'I wanted to write a song that was like you're not going to stop me – if you think you can put me in a body bag, just watch!'

Piper's adrenalized, fun-forward live shows are embracing, inclusive happenings that are full of surprises, which have previously included her leading a conga line through the crowd, and letting the audience choose the night's closing song. Like her recordings, Piper's performances are about bringing people together and reminding audiences that they're not alone in their fears or feelings – all while having a blast enjoying epic, escapist choruses, and danceable grooves.

'I want people to listen to my music and feel empowered, like they can go out and do anything, and don't have to be scared to be themselves,' Piper concluded. 'Hopefully they take away something positive and realize they're not the only ones feeling this way.'

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