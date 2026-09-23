WILT to Release Debut Album WHEN NO ONE'S WATCHING
The four-piece will perform at The Wiltern and announce a 2027 tour supporting The Warning.
Rising alternative four-piece WILT has shared 'suffocate,' their latest single from their forthcoming debut album when no one's watching, out October 2 via AWAL. The track was the last song written for the record and the most collaborative song they've written, boasting spring-loaded drums, influences from bands Turnstile and Militarie Gun, and a melody inspired by Paramore. The band has also released a visualizer along with the video which features camcorder footage they've taken while on the road these past few months.
The new track follows singles 'dent,' 'nothing good to cry about' and 'bundy.'
WILT has also been out on the road playing packed rooms across North America this summer supporting Jutes. They wrap up their tour with shows tonight in Los Angeles at The Wiltern and October 1 at San Diego's Music Box, before heading to the UK and Europe for headline shows in November including many already sold out dates. This spring will see them open for The Warning on a tour across North America that features stops in Brooklyn, San Francisco, Boston and more.
when no one's watching is the culmination of several years of releasing music, nonstop touring and engaging with a quickly growing audience via their booming social media presence. The Los Angeles-based band – Chelsea Rifkin (vocals), Aaron Liebman (guitar), Andy Vance (guitar) and Dan Bermudez (drums) – has taken their time to define their sound and voice and, with the guidance of Grammy-winning producer Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, The Linda Lindas), have crafted an album that pairs soul-searching lyrics with upbeat music driven by loud-quiet-loud dynamics, inventive guitar riffs and Rifkin's keening vocals—drawing, at various times, from grunge, shoegaze, punk, and melodic hardcore.
The first video the band posted on TikTok earned them over three million views. A flurry of songs and live shows followed, culminating in a 2024 self-titled EP that found WILT transitioning into their current heavier sound. Several years into their career now, WILT has come into their own with the release of when no one's watching.
when no one's watching Tracklisting
destroy you
suffocate
closure
trigger
don't run away again
rats
bitter, burned
WILT Tour Dates
9/23/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern**
10/1/26 - San Diego, CA - Music Box**
11/6/26 - Zik-Zak - Ittre, Belgium
11/7/26 - Altstadt Eindhoven - Eindhoven, Netherlands
11/10/26 - MTC Club - Cologne, Germany
11/11/26 - Betty - Hamburg, Germany
11/12/26 - LARK - Berlin, Germany
11/14/26 - Klub Mechanik - Warsaw, Poland
11/15/26 - Klub Varsava - Prague, Czechia
11/16/26 - Flex - Vienna, Austria
11/19/26 - Backstage By The Mill - Paris, France
11/21/26 - Rough Trade Bristol - Bristol, United Kingdom SOLD OUT
11/23/26 - The Sunflower Lounge - Birmingham, United Kingdom
11/24/26 - YES - Manchester, United Kingdom SOLD OUT
11/26/26 - The Grand Social - Dublin, Ireland
11/27/26 - Ulster Sports Club - Belfast, United Kingdom
11/29/26 - McChuills - Glasgow, United Kingdom
12/1/26 - Oporto - Leeds, United Kingdom SOLD OUT
12/2/26 - The Lower Third - London, United Kingdom SOLD OUT
4/17/27 - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV ^^
4/18/27 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ ^^
4/20/27 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA ^^
4/22/27 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR ^^
4/23/27 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA ^^
4/25/27 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC ^^
4/28/27 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO ^^
4/30/27 - Boeing Center at Tech Port - San Antonio, TX ^^
5/1/27 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK ^^
5/2/27 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX ^^
5/4/27 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA ^^
5/6/27 - The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI ^^
5/8/27 - HISTORY Ottawa - Ottawa, ON ^^
5/9/27 - MTELUS - Montréal, QC ^^
5/11/27 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON ^^
5/15/27 - Citizens Live at The Wylie - Pittsburgh, PA ^^
5/18/27 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY ^^
5/23/27 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA ^^
**supporting Jutes
^^ supporting The Warning
Photo Credit: Sarah Heiseman
Photo Credit: Sarah Heiseman
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