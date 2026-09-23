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WILT to Release Debut Album WHEN NO ONE'S WATCHING

The four-piece will perform at The Wiltern and announce a 2027 tour supporting The Warning.

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WILT to Release Debut Album WHEN NO ONE'S WATCHING

Rising alternative four-piece WILT has shared 'suffocate,' their latest single from their forthcoming debut album when no one's watching, out October 2 via AWAL. The track was the last song written for the record and the most collaborative song they've written, boasting spring-loaded drums, influences from bands Turnstile and Militarie Gun, and a melody inspired by Paramore. The band has also released a visualizer along with the video which features camcorder footage they've taken while on the road these past few months.

The new track follows singles 'dent,' 'nothing good to cry about' and 'bundy.'

WILT has also been out on the road playing packed rooms across North America this summer supporting Jutes. They wrap up their tour with shows tonight in Los Angeles at The Wiltern and October 1 at San Diego's Music Box, before heading to the UK and Europe for headline shows in November including many already sold out dates. This spring will see them open for The Warning on a tour across North America that features stops in Brooklyn, San Francisco, Boston and more.

when no one's watching is the culmination of several years of releasing music, nonstop touring and engaging with a quickly growing audience via their booming social media presence. The Los Angeles-based band – Chelsea Rifkin (vocals), Aaron Liebman (guitar), Andy Vance (guitar) and Dan Bermudez (drums) – has taken their time to define their sound and voice and, with the guidance of Grammy-winning producer Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, The Linda Lindas), have crafted an album that pairs soul-searching lyrics with upbeat music driven by loud-quiet-loud dynamics, inventive guitar riffs and Rifkin's keening vocals—drawing, at various times, from grunge, shoegaze, punk, and melodic hardcore.

The first video the band posted on TikTok earned them over three million views. A flurry of songs and live shows followed, culminating in a 2024 self-titled EP that found WILT transitioning into their current heavier sound. Several years into their career now, WILT has come into their own with the release of when no one's watching.

when no one's watching Tracklisting

dent

bundy

destroy you

nothing good to cry about

suffocate

closure

trigger

don't run away again

rats

bitter, burned

WILT Tour Dates

9/23/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern**

10/1/26 - San Diego, CA - Music Box**

11/6/26 - Zik-Zak - Ittre, Belgium

11/7/26 - Altstadt Eindhoven - Eindhoven, Netherlands

11/10/26 - MTC Club - Cologne, Germany

11/11/26 - Betty - Hamburg, Germany

11/12/26 - LARK - Berlin, Germany

11/14/26 - Klub Mechanik - Warsaw, Poland

11/15/26 - Klub Varsava - Prague, Czechia

11/16/26 - Flex - Vienna, Austria

11/19/26 - Backstage By The Mill - Paris, France

11/21/26 - Rough Trade Bristol - Bristol, United Kingdom SOLD OUT

11/23/26 - The Sunflower Lounge - Birmingham, United Kingdom

11/24/26 - YES - Manchester, United Kingdom SOLD OUT

11/26/26 - The Grand Social - Dublin, Ireland

11/27/26 - Ulster Sports Club - Belfast, United Kingdom

11/29/26 - McChuills - Glasgow, United Kingdom

12/1/26 - Oporto - Leeds, United Kingdom SOLD OUT

12/2/26 - The Lower Third - London, United Kingdom SOLD OUT

4/17/27 - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV ^^

4/18/27 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ ^^

4/20/27 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA ^^

4/22/27 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR ^^

4/23/27 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA ^^

4/25/27 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC ^^

4/28/27 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO ^^

4/30/27 - Boeing Center at Tech Port - San Antonio, TX ^^

5/1/27 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK ^^

5/2/27 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX ^^

5/4/27 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA ^^

5/6/27 - The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI ^^

5/8/27 - HISTORY Ottawa - Ottawa, ON ^^

5/9/27 - MTELUS - Montréal, QC ^^

5/11/27 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON ^^

5/15/27 - Citizens Live at The Wylie - Pittsburgh, PA ^^

5/18/27 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY ^^

5/23/27 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA ^^

**supporting Jutes

^^ supporting The Warning

Photo Credit: Sarah Heiseman


Photo Credit: Sarah Heiseman
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