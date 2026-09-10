Carín León to Return to Las Vegas Sphere in 2027

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Global superstar Carín León has announced his return to the Las Vegas Sphere in 2027, following a sold-out debut weekend at the venue and unprecedented demand.

The limited residency, produced by AEG, will return to Sphere on September 16, 17 and 18, 2027, coinciding with the celebration of Mexico's Independence Day, when Las Vegas sees a spike in Latin tourism to celebrate Mexican heritage and culture.

A limited number of VIP Travel Packages are available starting today. Travel VIP Packages include a selection of reserved seated tickets, luxury hotel accommodations at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, special merchandise and more.

Presale will begin on Tuesday, September 15 at 10 am PT. Fans can register now and sign up for early access to tickets at www.carinleonlive.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 17 at 10 am PT at www.carinleonlive.com.

The announcement follows León's debut at Sphere, which marked a historic weekend both for the career of the Hermosillo, Sonora, native and for the live music industry at large. On September 4, Carín became the first Latin artist ever to perform at Sphere in Las Vegas. On his sold-out opening night, the artist shared the stage with country music star Cody Johnson and the acclaimed rock band The Warning, composed of Monterrey-native Villarreal Vélez sisters.

Over his debut weekend at Sphere, León's fans experienced a visual and theatrical spectacle never before seen in Spanish-language music, as León harnessed the venue's next-generation technology — including the world's highest-resolution LED screen, which wraps, envelops and surrounds the audience to create a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, delivering unmatched clarity and precision to every attendee.

Carín León is currently one of the most influential Latin artists in the world and one of the most recognized Mexican figures in the Anglo music market, forging groundbreaking collaborations with stars including Santana, Jelly Roll, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Kane Brown and Cody Johnson, among others.

León's arrival at Sphere set a new standard for live Spanish-language music in the United States, cementing his status as a pioneer, opening doors for Spanish-language music worldwide, and making him one of the most influential voices in Latin music in the U.S. market.

About Carín León

Carín León has established himself as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Latin music since his solo debut in 2018. With a distinctive style that blends regional Mexican music with a diverse range of genres, including pop, rock, and other global sounds, the Hermosillo, Sonora, native has won four Latin GRAMMYs, two back-to-back GRAMMYs, and several diamond, gold and platinum certifications. His versatility is showcased through high-caliber collaborations with superstars such as Bon Jovi, Carlos Santana, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Maluma, C. Tangana, and Camilo, among others, as well as performances on global stages, including the Grand Ole Opry, Coachella, and Viña del Mar, where he received the gold and silver Gaviota awards. In 2025, he shattered RODEOHOUSTON's attendance record and toured Europe with the 'Boca Chueca Tour.' In the summer of 2026, Carín made history at Miami's Nu Stadium with the venue's first performance, delivering a spectacular sold-out show; he also became the first Mexican artist to headline a festival in Tokyo. In September 2026, he became the first Latin artist to perform at Las Vegas Sphere. Recognized as the global ambassador of Música Mexicana, Carín continues to break barriers and inspire new generations.

Carín León Live

September 10—Las Vegas, NV—Sphere LAST TICKETS

September 11—Las Vegas, NV—Sphere SOLD OUT

September 12—Las Vegas, NV—Sphere SOLD OUT

September 13—Las Vegas, NV—Sphere SOLD OUT

September 18—San Jose, CA—SAP Center at San Jose LAST TICKETS

September 19—Fresno, CA—Save Mart Center at Fresno State LAST TICKETS

September 20—Los Angeles, CA—BMO Stadium

September 24—San Diego, CA—Pechanga Arena San Diego

September 25—Glendale, AZ—Desert Diamond Arena

September 26—Ontario, CA—Toyota Arena LAST TICKETS

September 27—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center

October 1—Denver, CO—Ball Arena

October 2—Salt Lake City, UT—Delta Center

October 8—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

October 9—Portland, OR—Moda Center

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