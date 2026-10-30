Niko Rubio Releases Debut Album LATE NIGHT SWIM

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Niko Rubio has unveiled her debut album, late night swim, available now via Atlantic Records. Following a standout run of early EPs, a collaboration with Marlon Hoffstadt, a recent cosign from John Mayer, and a breakout viral single, Rubio's long-awaited debut finds her at her most evolved. Pushing the boundaries of her Signature Sound, late night swim weaves sonic undercurrents from London and Jamaica with her Los Angeles roots. Fusing trip-hop textures with her Latin heritage, the record is anchored by tracks like her latest single, 'birds and butterflies'—spotlighted earlier this week by Zane Lowe and featured on Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist cover—alongside her massive hit 'tokyo,' which has amassed over 10.7M global streams and inspired 100K user-generated videos.

After years of writing behind the scenes for artists like Gwen Stefani and The Warning (which earned Rubio her first-ever Latin GRAMMY Award nomination for co-writing the hit, 'Ego'), late night swim sees Rubio take center stage alongside a close-knit team of creative partners which includes Austin Corona and Wyatt Bernard (who executive produced Slayyyter's WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA), Lennon Kloser (Kid Bloom), Rodiah (The xx, King Krule), and Zacari (Kendrick Lamar, Skrillex).

'late night swim is a culmination of everything I am and all that I've learned,' shares Rubio. 'It's my debut album, and I gave myself a month to finish it and insane limitations of only writing reggae and trip hop songs—two of my favorite genres that blend through their foundation in dub bass and sexy, beautiful, sultry trippy melodies. I feel very proud to have made this album with so much love and my amazing collaborators. Lester Mendez has been making music with me since Mar y Tierra. I couldn't do it without him. I hope everyone who listens takes a trip to a magical spy girl world. Welcome to late night swim.'

The album includes recent singles like 'all i want is you,' 'dream,' 'kitty,' and 'tokyo,' the latter of which has proven Rubio's largest streaming debut to date. Brought to life by Rubio, her longtime collaborator, GRAMMY Award-winning producer Lester Mendez (Shakira, Santana), Austin Ward (UMI, Erick The Architect), and Olivia Bond (Remy Bond), 'tokyo'—which earned praise from stars like Joe Jonas, Reneé Rapp, Vince Staples, Barry Can't Swim, Dev Lemons, Suki Waterhouse, 54 Ultra, and Aaron Frazer (Durand Jones & The Indications)—is accompanied by an official music video directed by co-writer Olivia Bond, as well as a viral live performance for heds' carRADIO series.

Earlier this week, Rubio commemorated the release of late night swim during a special hometown appearance at Los Angeles's Grammy Museum. Set in the intimate, 200-seat Clive Davis Theater, the night centered on a conversation between Rubio and her close friend, music journalist Tomás Mier, exploring Madonna's enduring legacy and Mier's debut book, Madonna: Into the Groove. Along with discussing the pop icon and covering several of her signature tracks, Rubio delivered an exclusive live set featuring her first-ever public performances of material from the new album.

Recently named an 'Artist You Need To Know' in a profile by Rolling Stone, Rubio is experiencing a landmark 2026, approaching 41.1M total global streams and nearly 1M monthly listeners on Spotify. She is set to bring late night swim to fans across California during a highly anticipated run of headline dates. The late night swim in california tour kicks off on Friday, December 4, at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco, CA. Traveling south down the Pacific Coast Highway, the tour will make stops in Felton, Ventura, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego. Joining her as support on all dates is singer-songwriter and fellow Atlantic Records labelmate, Olivia C. Dacal. For complete details and tour ticket information, visit www.nikorubio.com.

late night swim in california tour 2026 (All Dates w/ Special Guest Olivia C. Dacal)

December 4 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

December 5 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

December 7 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

December 8 – West Hollywood, CA – Roxy Theatre

December 10 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

December 11 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues Voodoo Room

About Niko Rubio

Niko Rubio makes music for those moments when words aren't enough. Her songs are perfect for the ride home from the afterparty, the last smoke before bedtime, or the immediate aftermath of a relationship. She taps into the sound of getting high off heartbreak and exhaling raw truth, layering icy trip-hop confessions and psychedelic musings atop sultry reggae rhythms. Sonically, the Mexican-Salvadorian Angelena draws a direct line from the underground parties of downtown Los Angeles to beach days on the Redondo coast (and back again). The Los Angeles-born singer-songwriter has quietly asserted herself as a true original. Since her emergence in 2021, she has carefully curated a singular vision, re-imagining her Latin and Southern California roots through an authentically alternative prism. She dropped a series of EPs, setting the stage for a breakthrough with 2026's Sunday Girl. In the latter's wake, The New York Times lauded her as 'SoCal's First Exciting New Pop Star Since Gwen Stefani,' while Wonderland applauded the songstress as 'a relatable, self-aware new voice blending alt-pop, her Latin roots and candid storytelling.' She notably sold out the majority of her first-ever headline tour, which culminated with surprise guest spots from Cuco and Mike Einziger of Incubus at the hometown show. Prior, she had honed her presence as a powerhouse performer on the road with Omar Apollo, Role Model, Caroline Polachek, The Marías, and The Tulips, as well as on the stages of Lollapalooza, Summerfest, Corona Capital, and beyond. Having amassed over 41.1 million streams and earned widespread acclaim from outlets like Rolling Stone, PAPER, OnesToWatch, and HOLA!, she now invites listeners to dive into a world like no other with late night swim.

Tracklist

tokyo

late night swim

dream

que si que no

all i want is you

kitty

heaven is real

birds and butterflies

cherry pie

i can't wait forever

Photo Credit: Lea Garn









Photo Credit: Lea Garn

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