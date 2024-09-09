Niko Moon Embarking on 'These Are the Nights' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a night of unforgettable music and positive energy as chart-topping country artist Niko Moon embarks on his new “These Are The Nights” tour. Known for his signature feel-good hits like “Good Time” and “Paradise to Me,” Niko will bring his high-energy performances to cities across the U.S., delivering an experience packed with good vibes and fan favorites.

Currently on his “These Are The Days” tour, Niko is excited to keep the momentum going into next year, offering fans a chance to experience his music in intimate venues around the country. For the newly announced “These Are The Nights” tour dates, Niko’s fan club members will have access to a special ticket presale beginning tomorrow, September 10, at 10am local time. Additionally, Spotify will host a presale beginning on Wednesday, September 11, at 10am local time. Both presales end on Thursday, September 12, at 10pm local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 13, at 10am local time. For more information, fans can visit www.nikomoon.com

“I’m beyond excited to hit the road again and bring the energy to these cities,” shared Niko. “This tour is all about the nights where we come together and share the love of music. I can’t wait to see everyone out there!”

The “These Are The Nights” tour follows the release of Niko’s latest EP, THESE ARE THE DAYS, which features four tracks, all co-written by Niko. The EP also includes a special collaboration with Michael Franti & Spearhead, further showcasing Niko’s eclectic musical influences and his overall message of positivity.

Before resuming his tour in 2025 with these newly-announced stops, fans will have the chance to see Niko at various dates coast to coast including a sold-out show at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, on September 20 – a special night that coincides with his birthday.

Niko Moon Tour Dates:

Sep 12 Oklahoma City, OK Oklahoma State Fair Sep 13 Albuquerque, NM Revel Sep 14 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre Sep 19 Tuscaloosa, AL Druid City Music Hall Sep 20 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium Sep 21 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond 2024 Oct 3 Huntington, NY The Paramount Oct 4 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park Center Stage Oct 5 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Oct 20 Kissimmee, FL Country Thunder Florida 2024 Oct 24 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis Oct 25 Sioux Falls, SD The District Oct 26 Waukee, IA Vibrant Music Hall Nov 9-10 Miami, FL Country Bay Music Festival 2024 Nov 22 Mckees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre Nov 23 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe Jan 24 Columbia, SC The Senate* Jan 25 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte* Jan 30 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall* Jan 31 Greenville, SC The Foundry at Judson Mill* Feb 1 Chattanooga, TN The Signal* Feb 6 Columbia, MO The Blue Note* Feb 7 Omaha, NE The Admiral* Feb 8 Milwaukee, WI The Rave Hall* Feb 20 Columbus, OH The Bluestone* Feb 22 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center* Feb 27 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel* Feb 28 Richmond, VA The National* Mar 1 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall* Mar 27 Tallahassee, FL The Moon* Mar 28 Gainesville, FL Vivid Music Hall* Mar 29 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live* Apr 25 Oroville, CA Gold Country Casino Apr 26 Indio, CA Stagecoach 2025

*Just announced “These Are The Nights” tour dates

About Niko Moon

Born and raised in Tyler, Texas, and later relocated to Georgia, Niko Moon has made a name for himself as one of country music’s most exciting new voices. He first gained recognition as a co-writer for the Zac Brown Band, contributing to hits like “Homegrown,” “Beautiful Drug,” and “Loving You Easy.” In 2020, Niko broke out as a solo artist with his multi-platinum single “Good Time,” which topped the country charts and became an anthem for good vibes.

Niko’s THESE ARE THE DAYS EP, released earlier this year, explores themes of love, friendship, and celebration. The EP features four tracks that capture the spirit of living in the moment, including the standout collaboration with Michael Franti & Spearhead, blending their styles into a unique fusion of positivity and rhythm.

Known for his high-energy live performances, Niko brings a sense of connection and fun to every show. His These Are The Nights tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans across the country.

