Niki Will Embark on Biggest World Tour to Date With Dates in North America, UK, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Global icon and singer-songwriter NIKI has announced her biggest tour to date spanning 41 markets in North America, Europe, the UK, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

These dates, produced by Live Nation, will celebrate the release of her ambitious and sonically-expansive upcoming album Buzz out August 9, 2024 via 88rising. Fellow singer-songwriters Allison Ponthier and Amy Lee will join as support in North America and Europe, respectively.

TICKETS - NORTH AMERICA

Tickets for shows in North America will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning today. Fans can also sign up now at nikizefanya.com to access the artist presale beginning Wednesday, May 15 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, May 17 at 10am local time at nikizefanya.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the NIKI: Buzz World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 10am local time until Thursday, May 16 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

TICKETS - EUROPE/UK

Tickets for shows in Europe/UK will be available starting with a Mastercard presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, May 15. Fans can sign up now at nikizefanya.com to access the artist presale beginning Wednesday, May 15 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, May 17 at 10am local time at nikizefanya.com.

MASTERCARD PRESALE: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Paris, Manchester, and London starting from Wednesday, May 15 at 10am local time. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

TICKETS - ASIA, AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND

Tickets for all shows in Asia, Australia and New Zealand will go on sale at a later date. Sign up HERE for more info when announced.

Earlier this month, Buzz was announced alongside a lead single “Too Much Of A Good Thing” which ushered in this flirty, confessional, and deeply relatable new era for NIKI. Read more about the track in The New York Times and UPROXX, and watch the accompanying music video shot on 16mm film HERE.

Tour Dates

NORTH AMERICA

Sep 5, 2024 - Toronto ON - Budweiser Stage

Sep 7, 2024 - Boston MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep 8, 2024 - Washington DC - The Anthem

Sep 12, 2024 - Philadelphia PA - The Met

Sep 13, 2024 - New York City NY - SummerStage in Central Park

Sep 16, 2024 - Charlotte NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 17, 2024 - Atlanta GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sep 19, 2024 - Houston TX - 713 Music Hall

Sep 20, 2024 - Austin TX - Moody Amphitheater

Sep 21, 2024 - Dallas TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep 25, 2024 - Chicago IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sep 27, 2024 - Minneapolis MN - The Armory

Sep 29, 2024 - Denver CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 1, 2024 - Salt Lake City UT - The Union Event Center

Oct 3, 2024 - Berkeley CA - The Greek Theatre *

Oct 8, 2024 - Phoenix AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct 10, 2024 - Las Vegas NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

Oct 11, 2024 - Los Angeles CA - The Greek Theatre

Oct 14, 2024 - San Diego CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct 17, 2024 - Portland OR - Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Oct 18, 2024 - Seattle WA - WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

Oct 19, 2024 - Vancouver BC - Rogers Arena

* Non-Live Nation Date

EUROPE

Oct 27, 2024 - Brussels BE - La Madeleine

Oct 29, 2024 - Cologne DE - Palladium

Nov 1, 2024 - Paris FR - L’Olympia

Nov 2, 2024 - Rotterdam NL - Poppodium 013

Nov 6, 2024 - Manchester UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

Nov 7, 2024 - London UK - OVO Arena, Wembley

Nov 10, 2024 - Dublin IE - 3Olympia Theatre

ASIA

Feb 9, 2025 - Hong Kong

Feb 11, 2025 - Manila

Feb 12, 2025 - Manila

Feb 14, 2025 - Jakarta

Feb 15, 2025 - Jakarta

Feb 18, 2025 - Singapore

Feb 20, 2025 - Taipei

Feb 22, 2025 - Bangkok

Feb 25, 2025 - Kuala Lumpur

Feb 26, 2025 - Kuala Lumpur

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

Mar 5, 2025 - Perth AU

Mar 7, 2025 - Brisbane AU

Mar 9, 2025 - Sydney AU

Mar 13, 2025 - Melbourne AU

Mar 15, 2025 - Auckland NZ

What eventually became Buzz, the third studio album by singer-songwriter and globally-renowned star NIKI, started with an urgent quake from the innermost core of her being. What surfaced in its wake was a collection of warm, stirring folk-rock songs, which crackle and flare like a bonfire between close confidantes. “I went through an identity crisis,” says the 25-year-old of Buzz. “It took a lot of trial and error, and I just stumbled upon pieces of myself along the way. I named it Buzz because it feels like I'm on the precipice of something about to happen.”

For NIKI, things have been happening progressively since she was a high schooler in Jakarta, Indonesia. As a student at an international academy, she cut her teeth scribbling lovesick poems in English class and performed acoustic guitar covers of American pop songs on YouTube. With a six-string in hand, and her family and classmates cheering her on from the audience, Nicole Zefanya then staked her claim to global stardom as NIKI.

And claim it she has - with over three billion streams worldwide, sold out shows on multiple continents, massive sets at festivals across the globe, front row seats at Paris Fashion Week, four songs on a Marvel film’s soundtrack, and some of the most phenomenal, confessional songs being released in 2024, NIKI has already established a veteran’s resume before the age of 25.

On Buzz, her songwriting remains as intimate as ever. In her initial sketches of songs for Buzz, NIKI took cues from other lane-paving women with confessional, honest lyricism soundtracked by guitars. “Joni Mitchell is my songwriting north star,” she says — and uncompromising feminist luminaries like Stevie Nicks, Carly Simon and Liz Phair. To match the wandering spirit of Buzz, NIKI cultivated her own elastic approach to guitar.

To further harness this creative and personal sea change, NIKI began enlisting producers who had worked with her favorite contemporary singer-songwriters. She tapped Tyler Chester, who’d captured tracks with Madison Cunningham and Sara Bareilles; she also recruited Ethan Gruska, who counts Fiona Apple and Phoebe Bridgers as collaborators.

Buzz reverberates with the hard-earned wisdom of a young woman who charges dauntlessly towards her dreams — but can still spare a laugh if she stumbles.

Photo credit: Courtesy of NIKI/88rising

Comments