Niia Releases Video For 'If I Cared'

R&B/jazz vocalist Niia shares video for 'If I Cared'. The video follows what seems to be a traditional wedding, though something seems off from the start. The single was the second from Niia this year following her critically acclaimed 2017 debut, I. This new chapter of music solidifies Niia's entrancing lush, bassy sound, revealing smooth, fully realized songwriting and timeless aesthetic - Morricone hood meets future jazz and a nod to her Italian heritage. More from her coming soon.

Watch 'If I Cared' below!

A prodigious musician with an Italian and jazz vocalist background, Niia has spent over 10 years charting the path towards contemporary urban elegance mixed with future jazz. After years of establishing herself amongst the NYC underground scene, she released Generation Blue in 2014 - a slinky, full-bodied collection of smooth pop - followed by her 2017 debut album I which was critically acclaimed by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, etc.



This upcoming project solidifies Niia's entrancing lush, bassy sound, revealing smooth, fully realized songwriting and timeless aesthetic - Morricone hood meets future jazz and a nod to her Italian heritage. Often described as the chic outsider, she's worked with La Mer, Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, collaborated with Jazmine Sullivan, Gallant, Boogie, and shared stages with the XX, Jorja Smith, and Charlotte Cardin.





