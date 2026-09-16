Nick Raskulinecz Releases DROMIA 'Lovelorn' via HISS Recordings
The Nashville trio's track debuted with an accompanying video via New Noise.
Nick Raskulinecz, the Grammy-winning producer of albums by Foo Fighters, Deftones, Korn, and more, has released the second offering from his newly launched Hiss Recordings, a singles-focused label that highlights Raskulinecz's latest discoveries and brings their music to a wider audience, with Nashville based band Dromia featured this month.
The trio's track 'Lovelorn' debuted with an accompanying video via New Noise. The single can be streamed here.
Raskulinecz said on Dromia: 'I let Dromia use a room next to my studio to practice in back in early 2025. As the months went by I started to hear the songs they were writing amd they were totally stuck in my head!!! So I asked them if they would want to put out a couple of songs on HISS. We picked 2 songs, recorded them over a weekend and are stoked at how they came out!!!'
On the track, Dromia said: 'This is the first song we wrote. It captures the inescapable desperation of wanting someone to feel the same way about you as you feel about them.'
Photo Credit: Ben Burton
Photo Credit: Ben Burton
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