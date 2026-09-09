Foo Fighters Release "Child Actor" Live Performance on Vevo

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Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announced the release of Foo Fighters' live performance of 'Child Actor,' from their album Your Favorite Toy, as part of Vevo's original content series, Extended Play.

Through artists' close collaboration with Vevo's team, Extended Play features bespoke performances and stories by artists in special locations that inspire the vision of their latest project. 'Child Actor' is the first video drop of this series, which will culminate with a short film that blends exclusive interviews and live performances to spotlight the art of songwriting.

Filmed at Foo Fighters' 606 studio in Los Angeles, the band's performance of 'Child Actor' is an intense and personal meditation on the nature of and relationships between fame, self-worth and validation. Alternating between quick cuts and lingering full shots of each band member, the video mimics the 'hurry up and wait' nature of the industry. The performance crescendos into a full-band chorus of 'turn the cameras off, turn the cameras off,' before fading to black.

'Working with Foo Fighters was an incredible experience for our entire team,' says JP Evangelista, EVP of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo. 'From the moment we started collaborating, it was clear why they've stayed at the top of rock for over two decades: the energy, musicianship and passion they bring to every performance is truly unmatched. They were generous collaborators who were deeply invested in getting every detail just right, all while being down-to-earth and fun. Having the opportunity to partner with a band of this caliber who still perform with the hunger of a group just starting out is the kind of moment that reminds us why we do this job.'

About Vevo

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world – when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video, VIZIO WatchFree+, Foxtel, Hulu + Live TV, Sling Freestream, and Rakuten TV.

Photo Credit: Vevo



Photo Credit: Vevo

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