NewAm Records Submits 12 Albums for GRAMMY Consideration

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New Amsterdam Records has submitted 12 releases from its catalog for consideration in the first round of voting for the GRAMMY Awards, the label announced. The submissions span classical, contemporary, and experimental music genres.

2026 GRAMMY Submissions

Wild Up: JULIUS EASTMAN, VOL. 5: GAY GUERRILLA

Andrew Yee: TRANS REQUIEM

Dorian Wood: CANTO DE TODES

The Hands Free: UPTURNED CUP

~Nois: WHAT IS ~NOIS

Claire Dickson: BALANCE

Sarah Kirkland Snider & Metropolis Ensemble: FORWARD INTO LIGHT

Zeelie Brown: THE APOCALYPSE IS NOT THE END BUT THE UNVEILING

Essvus: WHAT AILS YOU

Travis Laplante & JACK Quartet: STRING QUARTETS

Ruby Colley: HELLO HALO

Gideon Broshy: NEST

About New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam is a Brooklyn-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit artist's service organization dedicated to supporting new music by composers and performers whose work transcends traditional and outdated genre distinctions. The label's artists have won numerous awards and accolades, including two Grammy Awards, seventeen Grammy nominations, and a Pulitzer Prize. New Amsterdam has also curated and presented more than 500 live concerts of groundbreaking new music. In recent years, the label embarked on a partnership with Nonesuch Record to support contemporary American composers in realizing ambitious creative projects.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 12 Hrs 39 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me