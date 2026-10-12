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NewAm Records Submits 12 Albums for GRAMMY Consideration

The independent label's submissions span classical, contemporary, and experimental music genres.

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NewAm Records Submits 12 Albums for GRAMMY Consideration

New Amsterdam Records has submitted 12 releases from its catalog for consideration in the first round of voting for the GRAMMY Awards, the label announced. The submissions span classical, contemporary, and experimental music genres.

2026 GRAMMY Submissions

Wild Up: JULIUS EASTMAN, VOL. 5: GAY GUERRILLA

Andrew Yee: TRANS REQUIEM

Dorian Wood: CANTO DE TODES

The Hands Free: UPTURNED CUP

~Nois: WHAT IS ~NOIS

Claire Dickson: BALANCE

Sarah Kirkland Snider & Metropolis Ensemble: FORWARD INTO LIGHT

Zeelie Brown: THE APOCALYPSE IS NOT THE END BUT THE UNVEILING

Essvus: WHAT AILS YOU

Travis Laplante & JACK Quartet: STRING QUARTETS

Ruby Colley: HELLO HALO

Gideon Broshy: NEST

About New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam is a Brooklyn-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit artist's service organization dedicated to supporting new music by composers and performers whose work transcends traditional and outdated genre distinctions. The label's artists have won numerous awards and accolades, including two Grammy Awards, seventeen Grammy nominations, and a Pulitzer Prize. New Amsterdam has also curated and presented more than 500 live concerts of groundbreaking new music. In recent years, the label embarked on a partnership with Nonesuch Record to support contemporary American composers in realizing ambitious creative projects.

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