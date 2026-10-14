New Vision Releases CAN'T LEAVE WITH LESS Album, Shares SPICE Single
The album marks the band's first release with independent label Papercut Recordings and features 11 tracks produced by Adam Cichocki.
Hudson Valley-based rock band New Vision announced their new record Can't Leave With Less, out December 4 with the independent, artist-first record label Papercut Recordings. With the news, they released a new single and stop-motion music video created by Stephen Coad for their track 'SPICE.'
Their new track is about finding yourself and enjoying life the best you can when things seem their most difficult. 'It all gets heavy sometimes, especially nowadays, but I feel that it's important to remember there's always good with the bad. Try to take a step back and look at everything, do what scares you,' shares lead vocalist Nico Caro.
When speaking on the album announcement, the band shared, 'finally getting to put out this record is awesome. We've had it for a little while and can't believe it's almost here. We worked hard on each and every track and wanted to show the new era of New Vision that's closer to how we want to sound and how we feel now. Every record is ever changing for us, but this vibe for us is definitely where we want to stay and grow from.'
The record was produced by Adam Cichocki (Koyo, One Step Closer, Soul Blind) and is the first release on their new record Papercut Recordings. It boasts a total of eleven hard-hitting tracks.
Tracklist
1. Rattlesnake
2. Still Losing
3. When The Sun Explodes
4. Blade
5. We All Fall Down
6. Crawl Space
7. Open Hands
8. I Am A Muse
9. SPICE
10. Caught In The Web
11. Dull Halo
New Vision will be on tour later this year in select cities across the East Coast. Tickets for upcoming shows can be purchased through the venues linked on New Vision's website and social channels.
New Vision Tour Dates:
November 6 – Meridan, CT – Angry Hair
November 7 – Boston, MA – Cantab Lounge
November 13 – Long Island, NY – Record Stop Booking
December 4 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Reason & Ruckus
December 5 – Troy, NY – No Fun
December 18 – Butler, NJ – The Sanctuary
December 19 – Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy
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