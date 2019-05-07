New Sounds Premieres My Brightest Diamond's DORIAN Video



My Brightest Diamond is gearing up to kick-off the second leg of her headline tour tomorrow. The band has been touring non-stop since A Million and One was announced by Rolling Stonein October - hitting the road in North America with Stars at the end of 2018, and headlining dates in the US this winter before linking up with Death Cab for Cutie for the Southern leg of their massive US tour. The new album is My Brightest Diamond's fifth studio LP and is a sonic departure from Shara Nova's previous releases. On A Million And One she stripped back the orchestration and opted to explore song form and rhythm through electronic and dance music. The sound expansion and exploration has been met with accolades from the press. NPR called the album "arresting," called Nova "a remarkable talent" and featured the LP in their New Music Friday show. Pitchfork reviewed the LP and compared her new songs to Troye Sivan and Robyn. The SF Weekly featured her on the COVER of the newspaper ahead of her Noise Pop Fest play in February and the INDY Week recently profiled the band, writing, "Lucid and otherworldly, A Million and One is like a hazy glimpse into a parallel universe where Laurie Anderson is Robyn's producer."