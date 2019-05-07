New Sounds Premieres My Brightest Diamond's DORIAN Video

Since releasing her first album under the name My Brightest Diamond in 2006, Shara Nova (formerly Shara Worden) has been a triple threat: an art-rock songwriter, a classical music composer, and a singer for whom a number of other contemporary composers have written music. My Brightest Diamond is where she gets to sing her own music, which is thoughtful without being mopey, and which demonstrates that songs sung from a woman's point of view are also capable of balls-to-the-wall attitude. Today we premiere the new video for her song "Dorian," which is the second single she's released this year, after the Valentine's Day's song "Another Chance." The occasion this time is the start of a new stretch of shows beginning on May 8 in Minneapolis and rolling into her old stomping grounds of New York on May 14. (Shara has lived in Detroit since 2009 but has continued to maintain a presence on the New York new music scene.) The song, which contains everything from birds to buzzing electric guitar, seems to occupy that tenuous place between love and obsession, between desire and the desire to control. The video is a similarly elusive blend of the abstract and the concrete, with hypnotic lines that resolve to form silhouetted people and birds.

Singer Shara Nova (frmly Shara Worden) uses her own name for her contemporary classical work, but she has also recorded a series of art-rock albums under the name My Brightest Diamond. And that's the name she uses for this new song, called "Dorian." The song, which contains everything from birds to buzzing electric guitar, seems to occupy that tenuous place between love and obsession, between desire and the desire to control.


My Brightest Diamond is gearing up to kick-off the second leg of her headline tour tomorrow. The band has been touring non-stop since A Million and One was announced by Rolling Stonein October - hitting the road in North America with Stars at the end of 2018, and headlining dates in the US this winter before linking up with Death Cab for Cutie for the Southern leg of their massive US tour.

The new album is My Brightest Diamond's fifth studio LP and is a sonic departure from Shara Nova's previous releases. On A Million And One she stripped back the orchestration and opted to explore song form and rhythm through electronic and dance music. The sound expansion and exploration has been met with accolades from the press. NPR called the album "arresting," called Nova "a remarkable talent" and featured the LP in their New Music Friday show. Pitchfork reviewed the LP and compared her new songs to Troye Sivan and Robyn. The SF Weekly featured her on the COVER of the newspaper ahead of her Noise Pop Fest play in February and the INDY Week recently profiled the band, writing, "Lucid and otherworldly, A Million and One is like a hazy glimpse into a parallel universe where Laurie Anderson is Robyn's producer."

Confirmed Tour Dates
5/8 @ Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis, MN
5/9 @ Lincoln Hall in Chicago, IL ^
5/10 @ El Club in Detroit, MI ~
5/11 @ Velvet Underground in Toronto, ON ^
5/13 @ Café 393 in Boston, MA ^
5/14 @ Rough Trade in Brooklyn, NY ^
5/16 @ Rock N Roll Hotel in Washington, DC ^
5/17 @ Gallery 5 in Richmond, VA ^
5/19 @ Rhythm & Blooms Festival in Knoxville, TN
6/22 @ Up North Pride in Traverse City, MI

^ with Tunde Olaniran
~ with Napoleon Maddox

