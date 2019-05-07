New Sounds Premieres My Brightest Diamond's DORIAN Video
Since releasing her first album under the name My Brightest Diamond in 2006, Shara Nova (formerly Shara Worden) has been a triple threat: an art-rock songwriter, a classical music composer, and a singer for whom a number of other contemporary composers have written music. My Brightest Diamond is where she gets to sing her own music, which is thoughtful without being mopey, and which demonstrates that songs sung from a woman's point of view are also capable of balls-to-the-wall attitude. Today we premiere the new video for her song "Dorian," which is the second single she's released this year, after the Valentine's Day's song "Another Chance." The occasion this time is the start of a new stretch of shows beginning on May 8 in Minneapolis and rolling into her old stomping grounds of New York on May 14. (Shara has lived in Detroit since 2009 but has continued to maintain a presence on the New York new music scene.) The song, which contains everything from birds to buzzing electric guitar, seems to occupy that tenuous place between love and obsession, between desire and the desire to control. The video is a similarly elusive blend of the abstract and the concrete, with hypnotic lines that resolve to form silhouetted people and birds.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO ON NEW SOUNDS
