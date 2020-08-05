New Order Announce Release of POWER, CORRUPTION & LIES 2020 Definitive Edition
It will be released on October 2nd, 2020.
New Order are delighted to announce the definitive collection of their 1983 studio album Power, Corruption & Lies. The collection which includes an LP, two CDs, two DVDs and a book, features the album remastered for the first time from the original analogue tape masters on LP and CD. The Extras CD contains previously unreleased writing sessions from New Order's Manchester rehearsal rooms and the 1982 John Peel Session for the BBC. The DVDs capture New Order live during 1982 & 83 at The Hacienda and Kilkenny, the 1984 Play at Home Channel 4 TV documentary and other rare live & TV performances. Finally a beautiful 48 page hardback book of rare photos and original text collated by Warren Jackson completes the limited edition box designed by Peter Saville.
The boxed set will be accompanied by individual releases of the 4 12" vinyl singles from 1983/1984 that didn't appear on the original LP, beginning with the best selling 12" of all time Blue Monday, followed by Confusion, Thieves Like Us and Murder.
Power, Corruption & Lies was recorded in 1982 at Britannia Row Studios, Islington and produced by New Order.
POWER, CORRUPTION & LIES DEFINITIVE EDITION
TRACKLISTING
Power, Corruption & Lies (for CD and LP) (2020 remaster)
- Age of Consent
- We All Stand
- The Village
- 5 8 6
- Your Silent Face
- Ultraviolence
- Ecstacy
- Leave Me Alone
Power, Corruption & Lies - Extras (CD)
Writing Session Recordings
- Age Of Consent *
- The Village *
- 5 8 6 *
- Your Silent Face *
- Ecstacy *
- Leave Me Alone *
John Peel Session
- Turn The Heater On
- We All Stand
- Too Late
- 5 8 6
John Peel Session Outtake
- Too Late (instrumental rough mix) *
New York Session Outtake
- Thieves Like Us (New York demo #1) *
Writing Session Recordings
- Thieves Like Us *
- Murder *
- Blue Monday *
- Blue Monday *
Album Session Recordings
- Blue Monday Instrumental outtake *
*Previously unreleased
New Order - Power, Corruption & Lies DVD
DVD 1
Live Shows
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982
In A Lonely Place
Ultraviolence
Denial
The Village
We All Stand
Senses
Chosen Time
5 8 6
Temptation
Everything's Gone Green
Recorded on 26th June, 1982
Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983
We All Stand
Leave Me Alone
Denial
The Village
Temptation
Confusion
Age Of Consent
Blue Monday
Everything's Gone Green
Ceremony
Recorded on 24th April, 1983
TV Sessions
BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983
Blue Monday
Countdown - 1983
Confusion
Switch - 1983
Age Of Consent
Blue Monday
BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984
Thieves Like Us
Extras
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983
Your Silent Face
5 8 6
Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983
We All Stand
Leave Me Alone
Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983
Love Will Tear Us Apart
First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983
Ultraviolence
Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984
The Village
Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984
Thieves Like Us
Blue Monday
Metropol, Berlin, 1984
Lonesome Tonight
Confusion
DVD 2
Play At Home
Channel 4 documentary made by New Order
Live Show
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983
Blue Monday
Age Of Consent
Lonesome Tonight
Your Silent Face
Leave Me Alone
5 8 6
Denial
Confusion
Temptation
Thieves Like Us
In A Lonely Place
Everything's Gone Green
Recorded on 20th July, 1983
SINGLES (2020 remaster)
Blue Monday
Side 1
Blue Monday
Side 2
The Beach
Confusion
Side 1
Confusion
Confused Beats
Side 2
Confusion Instrumental
Confusion (Rough Mix)
Thieves Like Us
Side 1
Thieves Like Us
Side 2
Lonesome Tonight
Murder
Side 1
Murder
Side 2
Thieves Like Us Instrumental