New Order Announce Release of POWER, CORRUPTION & LIES 2020 Definitive Edition

It will be released on October 2nd, 2020.

New Order are delighted to announce the definitive collection of their 1983 studio album Power, Corruption & Lies. The collection which includes an LP, two CDs, two DVDs and a book, features the album remastered for the first time from the original analogue tape masters on LP and CD. The Extras CD contains previously unreleased writing sessions from New Order's Manchester rehearsal rooms and the 1982 John Peel Session for the BBC. The DVDs capture New Order live during 1982 & 83 at The Hacienda and Kilkenny, the 1984 Play at Home Channel 4 TV documentary and other rare live & TV performances. Finally a beautiful 48 page hardback book of rare photos and original text collated by Warren Jackson completes the limited edition box designed by Peter Saville.



The boxed set will be accompanied by individual releases of the 4 12" vinyl singles from 1983/1984 that didn't appear on the original LP, beginning with the best selling 12" of all time Blue Monday, followed by Confusion, Thieves Like Us and Murder.



Power, Corruption & Lies was recorded in 1982 at Britannia Row Studios, Islington and produced by New Order.



POWER, CORRUPTION & LIES DEFINITIVE EDITION

TRACKLISTING



Power, Corruption & Lies (for CD and LP) (2020 remaster)

Age of Consent We All Stand The Village 5 8 6 Your Silent Face Ultraviolence Ecstacy Leave Me Alone



Power, Corruption & Lies - Extras (CD)

Writing Session Recordings

Age Of Consent * The Village * 5 8 6 * Your Silent Face * Ecstacy * Leave Me Alone *



John Peel Session

Turn The Heater On We All Stand Too Late 5 8 6



John Peel Session Outtake

Too Late (instrumental rough mix) *



New York Session Outtake

Thieves Like Us (New York demo #1) *



Writing Session Recordings

Thieves Like Us * Murder * Blue Monday * Blue Monday *



Album Session Recordings

Blue Monday Instrumental outtake *





*Previously unreleased



New Order - Power, Corruption & Lies DVD

DVD 1



Live Shows

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982

In A Lonely Place

Ultraviolence

Denial

The Village

We All Stand

Senses

Chosen Time

5 8 6

Temptation

Everything's Gone Green



Recorded on 26th June, 1982



Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983

We All Stand

Leave Me Alone

Denial

The Village

Temptation

Confusion

Age Of Consent

Blue Monday

Everything's Gone Green

Ceremony



Recorded on 24th April, 1983



TV Sessions



BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983

Blue Monday



Countdown - 1983

Confusion



Switch - 1983

Age Of Consent

Blue Monday



BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984

Thieves Like Us



Extras

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

Your Silent Face

5 8 6



Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983

We All Stand

Leave Me Alone



Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983

Love Will Tear Us Apart



First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983

Ultraviolence



Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984

The Village



Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984

Thieves Like Us

Blue Monday



Metropol, Berlin, 1984

Lonesome Tonight

Confusion



DVD 2

Play At Home

Channel 4 documentary made by New Order



Live Show

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

Blue Monday

Age Of Consent

Lonesome Tonight

Your Silent Face

Leave Me Alone

5 8 6

Denial

Confusion

Temptation

Thieves Like Us

In A Lonely Place

Everything's Gone Green



Recorded on 20th July, 1983





SINGLES (2020 remaster)

Blue Monday

Side 1

Blue Monday

Side 2

The Beach



Confusion

Side 1

Confusion

Confused Beats

Side 2

Confusion Instrumental

Confusion (Rough Mix)



Thieves Like Us

Side 1

Thieves Like Us

Side 2

Lonesome Tonight



Murder

Side 1

Murder

Side 2

Thieves Like Us Instrumental

