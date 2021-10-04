New Kids On The Block Announce THE MIXTAPE TOUR Coming in 2022

Multiplatinum selling pop super-group New Kids On The Block continues the party like nobody else can with the announcement of The MixTape Tour 2022, with their friends Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue as legendary special guests.

Produced by Live Nation, the four iconic acts will embark on The MixTape Tour 2022 for its 50+ date journey beginning May 10 in Cincinnati, OH and make stops in arenas including the brand new UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located on the border of Queens and Nassau County, on June 30, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 at Ticketmaster.com. For more information on VIP packages and NKOTB fan club pre-sales, please visit www.nkotb.com.

In celebration of the tour announcement, the four iconic acts will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show today for a "Kelly's New Kids on the Block Party" show takeover that gives fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from the dynamic, unbeatable live show, including a performance from NKOTB.

"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Donnie Wahlberg said. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour... we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"

The MixTape Tour 2022 is already shaping up to be a can't miss night out where fans can hear chart-topping hits and legendary catalogues spanning generations all night long. It follows the colossal commercial and critical success of NKOTB's 2019 tour by the same name - their biggest since reuniting in 2008 - which grossed $53.2 million, sold more than 650,000 tickets and pioneered a super-sized show each night with multiple acts (Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Naughty By Nature and Debbie Gibson) hitting the stage and reimagining what a special guest on a tour could look like.

NKOTB will hit the stage on the MixTape Tour 2022 to perform fan favorite #1 hits like "Hangin' Tough," "I'll Be Loving You (Forever)," and "Step By Step" while tour mates Salt-N-Pepa ("Push It," "Shoop," "Whatta Man"), Rick Astley ("Never Gonna Give You Up," "Together Forever") and En Vogue ("Don't Let Go [Love]," "Free Your Mind," "Give It Up, Turn It Loose," "Hold On") keep the party going with music that catapulted them to stardom and solidified their places in music history.

For full tour dates and ticket information, visit here.