New Jersey-Based R&B Artist Trav Torch To Release Album '100% Torch'

Torch has returned with his album, 100% Torch, set for release on January 26th.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

New Jersey-Based R&B Artist Trav Torch To Release Album '100% Torch'

R&B artist Trav Torch has returned with his album, 100% Torch, set for release on January 26th. The nine-song feat is a kaleidoscope of Torch's signature songwriting prowess, smooth vocals, and hip-hop roots. His work is as innovative as it is sensual, infusing strings alongside modern drum beats. Comparisons have been made to Trey Songz, Brent Faiyaz, Mario, Neyo, and August Alsina.

Standout track "I Don't Wanna Be Alone Tonight (feat. Bizzy Bone)" features harmonies reminiscent of the r&b of yesteryear, cascading into a layered chorus. It tells the story of a tumultuous relationship, as he begs for his partner to fix her issues so he can be with her. "Girl if you put your trust in me I can show you,/ That I'm not playing no games,/ But if you keep behaving destructively,/ I don't see how things can change," he warns.

"Can I Have You Tonight" is a silkier offering, pairing infectious choruses with alluring voices. It was produced by Tony Sway (Tyga, Quincy & Al B Sure, Krayzie Bone), and is the perfect track to throw on when you're trying to set the mood. Whether you're going on a date night, or for a late night drive, this single envelopes the listener and whisks them away with rhythmic beats that implore you to slow dance.

Based in New Jersey, Torch has been honing his artistry since the age of thirteen. Beginning as a rapper, his influences are still firmly planted in 90's r&b. He transitioned into the latter genre in his twenties, aiming to create narratives that embrace sexuality and reject taboos. Not only does he write and compose his tracks, he also records and mixes them in his home studio. He founded his own record label Cologne & Cognac Entertainment to have full control over his career. The label partnered with Vydia in 2021 for a distribution deal.

Previous releases include his debut album Bachelor Life, exploring the lifestyle of the contemporary single man. He also released accompanying visuals for five highlight tracks. His sophomore LP Bachelor Life 2 was followed by visuals for select singles, as Torch explored his artistic sensibilities in various mediums. His EP "The Bedroom Soundtrack" received traction on both TikTok and YouTube with a music video for single "Do It Again." He released "Show Me What You Got (Acts I & II)" as an homage to 90s R&B singles and remixes, giving listeners both as a package. He provides his audience with music industry advice and tips on his podcast "The Trav Torch Show."

Torch has received praise from HipHopSince1987, The Rapfest, The Source, ThisIsR&B, Respect Magazine, That's Enuff (DJ Enuff), Hip Hop Weekly, AllHipHop.com, and HotSpotAtl. Not only is his work accessible to fans of r&b, its message is so universal that it entirely transcends genre, placing him in a league all his own.



