New Dance Music Festival 'Acropolis' to Launch at Medieval Castle in England

JBM Music continues to push the boundaries of the UK events industry, announcing their eagerly anticipated new festival, 'Acropolis', set to take place at the medieval location of Tutbury Castle; the first ever techno event to be held in a castle within the UK.

Located on the banks of Staffordshire, the ancient monument of Tutbury Castle possesses a rich legacy which stretches back many centuries, with Mary Queen of Scots even held prisoner in the iconic venue during the 16th century. Packing ravers into the historic location - overlooking the River Dove in the Derbyshire hills - 'Acropolis' will see party goers descend on the Castle across 10 hours of madness on Saturday 2nd May.

With the inaugural edition of Acropolis sure to go off with a bang, the finest all-star billing of underground dance talent has been assembled to play at the extraordinary landmark location, with 'We Are The Brave' founder Alan Fitzpatrick, and larger-than-life Bristolian Eats Everything both in attendance. They'll be joined by eclectic selector Enzo Siragusa, hugely popular Mancunian production trio Mason Collective, and dynamic Londoner PAWSA, as well as full range of TBA support.

Founded by British duo Jorge Meehan & Brian Murphy, behemoth events business JBM Music continues to rapidly grow, following a mammoth 2019, in which the company staged 64 huge music events and festivals across the country, booking a remarkable 328 artists for a combined total of more than 53,000 people. With 2020 promising to prove the biggest year to date for the fast-evolving events brand, JBM Music will introduce 7 brand-new festivals this year, with Acropolis Festival serving as one of the most innovative and highly anticipated to date.

Location: Tutbury Castle

Date: 2nd May 2020

12PM - 10:30PM

Tickets: http://bit.ly/AcropolisMay2

With ravers from all over the country gathering to unite in the iconic location of Tutbury Castle, tickets for this one are sure to sell-out fast, and are available on via Skiddle: http://bit.ly/AcropolisMay2





