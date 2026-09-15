New Colossus Festival to Return to Lower East Side

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The New Colossus Festival has announced its 8th edition, taking place March 9-14, 2027 in New York City, along with its First Wave of artists. The 2027 lineup will feature around 200 showcasing artists from the U.S., Europe, UK, Canada, Australia, Scandinavia, Asia, and beyond. The First Wave includes Agatha Is Dead! (Berlin), Big Fear (London), Birds of Prrrey (Montreal), COOL HEAT (Chicago), Floats (Los Angeles), Joan Page (Mexico City), Our Shame (Taiwan), Out Run (Florence), Smag På Dig Selv (Denmark), Soft (London), Spangled (Manchester), TV Buddha (Chicago), Wulfer (New York City) and many more, with the full list below.

Named after Emma Lazarus's 1883 sonnet, which welcomed the world to America through the gateway of New York City, The New Colossus Festival returns to Manhattan's historic Lower East Side. Just as New York has historically served as the world's front door for dreamers and creators, the New Colossus Festival stands as the premier cultural entryway for independent bands to make their mark on the world's most iconic stage.

A Gateway to the World's Independent Music

The New Colossus Festival transforms the Lower East Side into a vibrant global crossroads serving as more than a showcase; it is a communal, high-energy environment where the future of international indie music is unveiled. The festival bridges the gap between international and American music communities.

Global Reach, Local Intimacy

Invading 12 legendary venues across the historic LES, the festival creates an atmosphere of discovery that is both vast and intimate. Fans, tastemakers, and industry leaders traverse walking-distance venues. From Arlene's Grocery to Nublu, the vibe creates an environment where fanbases are born and cross-border collaborations spark. Participating independent venues include Arlene's Grocery, Baker Falls, Berlin, Bowery Palace, Ki Smith Gallery, Niagara, Nublu, Nublu Classic, Old Flings, Parkside Lounge, Pianos, Silver Lining Lounge, & Sour Mouse.

The New Colossus Festival continues to expand globally by hosting festival alumni on stages at some of the most influential festivals worldwide, including 8mm Festival (Berlin), Left Of The Dial (Rotterdam), Iceland Airwaves (Reykjavik), Second Summer Festival (Toronto), Square Festival (Braga, PT) and Taverne Tour (Montreal). By hosting festival alumni all over the world, organizers say they foster a truly international network where musicians find support, community, and the contacts needed for long-term touring success.

The New Colossus Festival is also involved in throwing NYC showcases throughout the year in parks like Greeley Square and 33 Plaza, and venues in Manhattan and Brooklyn such as 18th Ward Brewery, Alphaville, Parkside Lounge, Pianos, Sleepwalk.

A Proven Track Record

Since its 2019 debut, The New Colossus has established itself as the essential U.S. launchpad. Alumni have used the festival as their first NYC stepping stone, with many moving on to major global tours and festival circuits. Festival alumni include Baby Queen (ZA), Balaclava (US), CHAII (NZ), Die Spitz (US), Ducks ltd. (CA), FEET (UK), GIFT (US), Hachiku (AU), Jaywood (CA), Kiwi Jr. (CA), La Securité (CA), MX Lonely (US), NOBRO (CA), Peel Dream Magazine (US), Penelope Isles (UK), Personal Trainer (NL), Pom Poko (NO), Pom Pom Squad (US), Prewn (US), Prostitute (US), Robber Robber (US), Sid Simons (US), Slow Fiction (US), Sobs (SG), Starcleaner Reunion (US), The K's (UK), The Orielles (UK), Thus Love (US), Water From Your Eyes (US) and over 1000 other artists.

Previous & Current Partners

8mm Festival, A La Carte Records, Annibale Agency, Anniversary Group, Bands do BK, Ben Sherman, Born Losers Records, Brooklyn Vegan, Crafted Sounds, Dedstrange, DIY Magazine, Exclaim!, Flood Magazine, Focus Wales, God Is In the TV, Groover, Joyzine, Left of the Dial, Line Of Best Fit, Kanine Records, Maker Park Radio, M for Montreal, Misguided Spirits, Paste Magazine, Planetary Group, Radio Free Brooklyn, Speedy Wunderground, The Spanish Wave, Tokyo Calling & numerous Consulates General in NYC including Canada, Germany, and Norway.

Colossal Conversations: Industry Panels & Insights

Beyond the stage, the festival invites artists and delegates to join Colossal Conversations, a daytime networking series focused on career sustainability, international touring, and the future of the independent music economy. More information on this will be forthcoming.

Previous speakers have included: Adam Lewis (Planetary), Alisa Ali (WFUV), Andy Lykens (Netflix), Bob Ferguson (Oxfam America), Charlotte Dean (Domino Records), Danny Ross (Anti Social Club), Daria Khovanova (Zebulon), David Fricke (Rolling Stone), David Rogers (Radio Free Brooklyn), Dorian Perron (Groover), Hillary Van Scoy (Studio G Brooklyn), Jedd Katrancha (Downtown Music Publishing), Josh Madell (Secretly Distribution), Katrina Balsciu (Disco), Laura David (Line of Best Fit), Max Lavinsky (Partisan Records), Meg Williams ([PIAS] Australia), Nick Gordon (Symphonic Distribution), Oliver Ackermann (A Place To Bury Strangers), Ozzie (Showbrain), Patrick Daniel (Reeperbahn Festival), Peter Shapiro (Brooklyn Bowl), Ric Leichtung (Adhoc), Rob Wilcox (Polyvinyl Records), Sam Sumpter (Bands do BK), Trevor P (Fire Talk).

First Wave of Artists Performing at The New Colossus Festival 2027

250cc (DE)

Agatha is Dead! (DE)

Anas & The Hoops (US)

Ask Carol (NO)

AtticOmatic (UK)

Bad Mothers Union (IE)

Bad Skin (CA)

badtime (BE)

belinda rose (PT)

Big Fear (UK)

Birds of Prrrey (CA)

Black Ends (US)

Blix (US)

Bottle Rockets (Scotland)

Charlieboy (US)

Christina's Trip (US)

Cooking Class (US)

COOL HEAT (US)

Cooper Naess (US)

CorMae (US)

Darko's Aufhebung (FR)

Dayfiction (US)

DELUSH (IE)

DENTIST (US)

Diet Riot (US)

Dusk Saffron (DE)

Eternity Again (CZ)

FIT (NL)

Floats (US)

Future Nobodies (US)

Gizmo (CA)

Goodbye (UK)

Gus and the TV (US)

GX Nurse (UK)

Hillsboro (CA)

Home Counties (UK)

Humane (UK)

Insider Trading (Scotland)

Iquan (US)

jiwon (US)

Joan Page (MX)

Kaya Hoax (CA)

Kit Major (US)

Korda Korder (UK)

Mary Ann Hawkins (FI)

Michael Ian Cummings and the Deekeds (US)

Monks (UK)

notyourwifemusic (ID)

Nug (US)

Off Contact (US)

Our Shame (TW)

Out Run (IT)

PALEA (IT)

Pales (FR)

Parks Department (US)

Parlour Magic (US)

Poor Bambi (NO)

QIRL! (US)

Scared Little Toaster (UK)

Scorie (FR)

sherbet starshine (Scotland)

Shye (SG)

Smag På Dig Selv (DK)

SO TIRED (CA)

Soft (UK)

Sophie's Body (US)

Spangled (UK)

standard issue (UK)

Stoop Kid (BE)

Sungaze (US)

Team Trust (US)

The Bracknall (UK)

The First Eloi (DE)

The Silverados (US)

This House is Creaking (US)

TV Buddha (US)

Vivian (US)

Wasted Youth Club (NL)

Wulfer (US)

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